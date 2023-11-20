Tennessee football lands 3-star CB Tyler Redmond, who joins two teammates in 2025 class

Tennessee football has landed a third commitment from the same defensive secondary at a Georgia high school.

Cornerback Tyler Redmond, a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, committed to the Vols on Sunday. Teammates Shamar Arnoux and Dylan Lewis, also cornerbacks from Milton, already are committed to UT.

Redmond, a 6-foot-1, 169-pounder, is ranked No. 53 among cornerbacks and No. 507 overall in the class. He chose the Vols over Ohio State and North Carolina State, and he also considered Texas A&M and UCF.

Arnoux had committed in April, and Lewis in October. The Milton teammates make up three of UT's four commitments in the 2025 class. Three-star running back Justin Baker, from Buford (Georgia) High, committed in October.

Tyler Redmond is a three-star cornerback from Milton, Georgia.

