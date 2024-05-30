Tennessee football kickoff times announced for first three games of 2024 season

Tennessee football will open the 2024 season with an early afternoon game against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium.

On Thursday, the SEC released kickoff times for the first three games of the season.

UT will host Chattanooga at 12:45 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 on SEC Network. The Vols beat the Mocs 45-0 in 2019 in their previous meeting.

UT will play NC State at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Charlotte. That kickoff time had previously been announced. The game will be televised on ABC at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

UT will play Kent State at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Neyland Stadium on SEC Network. It will be their first meeting in program history.

Kickoff times and TV arrangements for UT's remaining games will be announced at a later date.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football 2024 schedule: Kickoff times for first three games