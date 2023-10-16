No. 15 Tennessee football will play at Kentucky in a night game Oct. 28

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. It will be broadcast on ESPN. The game time and TV arrangements were announced on Monday.

The Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) have won the past two games over the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2). UT leads the series 83-26-9.

Kentucky is coming off back-to-back losses to Georgia and Missouri. But it's off this week to prepare for the Vols. UT plays No. 8 Alabama on Saturday in their "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football kickoff time, TV set for Kentucky game