Tennessee football kickoff time, TV set for Alabama game
Tennessee football will play an afternoon game at Alabama in the next chapter of the Third Saturday in October rivalry.
The No. 17 Vols (4-1, 1-1) will play No. 10 Alabama (5-1, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 21. The game will broadcast on CBS from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game time and TV arrangements were announced on Monday.
This week, Tennessee plays Texas A&M and Alabama faces Arkansas.
Alabama holds a 59-39-7 record over Tennessee in the series. But the Vols won 52-49 last season for their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.
