Tennessee football will play an afternoon game at Alabama in the next chapter of the Third Saturday in October rivalry.

The No. 17 Vols (4-1, 1-1) will play No. 10 Alabama (5-1, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 21. The game will broadcast on CBS from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game time and TV arrangements were announced on Monday.

This week, Tennessee plays Texas A&M and Alabama faces Arkansas.

Alabama holds a 59-39-7 record over Tennessee in the series. But the Vols won 52-49 last season for their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football kickoff time, TV set for Alabama game