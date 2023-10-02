After an off week, No. 18 Tennessee football will play Texas A&M in front of a national television audience at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14.

The game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The kickoff time and TV arrangements were announced on Monday.

It will be only the fifth meeting between Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0). They split the first four games of the series, with the Aggies winning 34-13 in 2020.

The Vols have two weeks to prepare for the game because they're off following a 41-20 win over South Carolina. But Texas A&M must play a critical SEC West Division game against Alabama on Oct. 7.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football kickoff time, TV set for Texas A&M game