Tennessee football, Jeremy Pruitt to receive verdict on NCAA infractions case Friday

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt watches his team during its game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee football will learn the NCAA verdict in a high-profile recruiting scandal at noon ET Friday.

The NCAA enforcement staff alleged that 18 highest-level violations occurred under Pruitt's watch from 2018 to early 2021. Tennessee fired Pruitt and other assistants for cause in January 2021.

The NCAA already agreed to show-cause penalties for former assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer (five years), Shelton Felton (four); director of player personnel Drew Hughes (four); and student assistant Michael Magness (three).

That means they cannot coach or recruit in college for a period of time unless the school that hires them successfully appeals to the NCAA.

Pruitt, his wife Casey, former assistant Derrick Ansley, recruiting director Bethany Gunn and assistant recruiting Chantryce Boone are among the parties who could receive penalties Friday.

The case has spanned almost three years since a tip came to Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman's office in November 2020. It will end with the announcement Friday, aside from the possibility of an appeals process.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: NCAA revealing punishment for Tennessee football, Jeremy Pruitt