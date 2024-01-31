Tennessee football has increased star power, but does Josh Heupel have enough? | Adams

Tennessee football helped itself via the transfer portal the past two months. Most importantly, it strengthened areas of weakness.

The Vols added three players who should start in their secondary, which never has been airtight during Josh Heupel’s three seasons as coach. The receiving corps should improve with the addition of Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes and Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell.

Those additions will more than make up for the transfer attrition. Defensive lineman Tyler Baron, who transferred to Louisville, was the most significant loss.

The Vols also lost offensive tackle Gerald Mincey to the portal. But better to lose him than the other returning starters in the offensive line – center Cooper Mays, tackle John Campbell and guard Javontez Spraggins. Those three have 95 combined college starts.

Spraggins leads the way with 37 starts. Mays has 31 despite missing the first four games in 2023 with an injury. Campbell, who transferred from Miami, started nine games at Tennessee this past season and had 18 starts at Miami.

Experience like that in the offensive line is hard to come by in the transfer era. It’s also timely since the Vols will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in Nico Iamaleava and replacing running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small with Dylan Sampson and Cam Seldon.

Tennessee further bolstered its offensive line with the addition of tackle Lance Heard, who played this past season as an LSU freshman.

You still might wonder if the Vols have added enough through the portal, particularly if you believe they’re a viable candidate for the expanded 12-team playoff.

Tennessee is still lacking in star power. However, it has more than this past season.

Defensive lineman James Pearce was the only UT player to make either first- or second-team All-SEC as voted on by the coaches. Contrast that with the SEC’s dominant programs, Alabama and Georgia. Eight Alabama players made first-team All-SEC. Eleven Georgia players made first- or second-team All-SEC. That’s a testament to how well those programs have recruited and developed talent.

And there’s more talent on the way.

Georgia ranks No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite for the 2024 recruiting cycle. It has signed five five-star players, and 19 four-stars. Alabama is No. 2. It has signed three five-stars and 19 four-stars.

Texas will bring more star power to the SEC next season. Eight Longhorns made first-team All-Big 12, and Texas’ recruiting class ranks behind only Alabama and Georgia in the SEC for 2024. The Longhorns have signed three five-stars and 16 four-stars.

Matching those programs will be a challenge for Tennessee and everyone else in the SEC.

The Vols will add talent with their 13th-ranked 2024 recruiting class. Perhaps, five-star receiver Mike Matthews, an early enrollee, will be an immediate contributor.

There also will be more All-SEC candidates on Tennessee’s next roster than its last one. Pierce, who starred in Tennessee’s Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa, again will be one of the best defensive players in the conference. And I believe Iamaleava will be one of the best quarterbacks in a league loaded with good quarterbacks.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if two UT offensive linemen made first- or second-team All-SEC. Defensive lineman Omari Thomas should be another all-conference candidate. So should wide receiver Bru McCoy, who had 52 catches in 2022 but missed eight games this past season due to injury.

But Tennessee will need more stars to emerge if it hopes to keep up with the best teams in the conference.

