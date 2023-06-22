Tennessee football to host official visits before recruiting dead period

The NCAA football recruiting dead period is slated for June 26-July 24.

During a dead period, it is considered not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations, on or off the member institution’s campus, or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus, per the NCAA.

The Vols are scheduled to host 2024 prospects for official visits ahead of the upcoming dead period.

The Vols have 14 commitments in the 2024 class: Offensive lineman Max Anderson, cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom and running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter and linebacker Jordan Burns.

Below are 2024 recruits who scheduled official visits to Tennessee ahead of the upcoming NCAA dead period.

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 5-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 12

Position ranking: No. 4

State ranking: No. 3

READ: Tennessee makes top-12 for 2024 5-star wide receiver

Jordan Ross

Position: Edge rusher

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 26

Position ranking: No. 3

State ranking: No. 3

READ: 4-star edge prospect schedules official visit to Tennessee

Elijah Rushing

Position: Edge rusher

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 30

Position ranking: No. 4

State ranking: No. 1

Peyton Lewis

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Position: Running back

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 189

Position ranking: No. 15

State ranking: No. 4

READ: 2024 running back Peyton Lewis commits to Tennessee

Gage Ginther

Position: Offensive line

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 3-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 601

Position ranking: No. 37

State ranking: No. 1

READ: No. 1 offensive tackle in Colorado commits to Tennessee

Tylen Singleton

Position: Linebacker

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 144

Position ranking: No. 13

State ranking: No. 4

Terrell Anderson

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 3-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 405

Position ranking: No. 66

State ranking: No. 11

READ: Tennessee makes top-10 for 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson

Amari Jefferson

Chris Day/USA TODAY Network

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 291

Position ranking: No. 48

State ranking: No. 8

READ: Vols make top-six for No. 1 2024 in-state wide receiver

Marcus Goree Jr.

Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network

Position: Safety

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 363

Position ranking: No. 32

State ranking: No. 9

READ: 2024 safety Marcus Goree announces commitment to Tennessee

Bennett Warren

Position: Offensive line

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 153

Position ranking: No. 11

State ranking: No. 29

READ: Tennessee makes top-four for 2024 All-District offensive tackle

