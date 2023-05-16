Tennessee football’s highest graded returning offensive players in 2023

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record with the Vols.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee football: 2023 post-spring game-by-game predictions

As the 2023 season approaches, Vols Wire looks at the highest-graded returning offensive players for Tennessee.

All grades were gathered using the Pro Football Focus (PFF) database and grading system. Data compiled represents a player’s overall offensive grade from the 2022 season, including postseason games.

Student-athletes who played 20 percent of the minimum number of snaps in 2022 were included.

Below are the top-10 highest-graded returning Vols entering the 2023 season.

Joe Milton III

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 90.8

2022 statistics: 971 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 65 percent completion percentage, 77 rushing yards

Jaylen Wright

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 80.3

2022 statistics: 875 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 6.0 yards per attempt

Jabari Small

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 79.9

2022 statistics: 734 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 4.7 yards per attempt, two receiving touchdowns

Squirrel White

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 78.1

2022 statistics: 30 receptions, 481 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 16.0 yards per reception

Jackson Lampley

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF offensive grade: 73.2

2022 statistics: Zero quarterback hits allowed, one pressure allowed, 83 offensive snaps played

Dylan Sampson

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 71.1

2022 statistics: 397 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 6.8 yards per attempt

Ollie Lane

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF offensive grade: 69.3

2022 statistics: One quarterback pressure allowed, zero sacks allowed, 118 offensive snaps played

Bru McCoy

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 67.0

2022 statistics: 52 receptions, 667 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, 12.8 yards per reception

Ramel Keyton

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 65.2

2022 statistics: 31 receptions, 562 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, 18.1 yards per reception

Cooper Mays

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF offensive grade: 64.0

2022 statistics: Three sacks allowed, 10 quarterback pressures allowed, 825 offensive snaps played

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire