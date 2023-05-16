Tennessee football’s highest graded returning offensive players in 2023

Zach McKinnell
·2 min read

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record with the Vols.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the 2023 season approaches, Vols Wire looks at the highest-graded returning offensive players for Tennessee.

All grades were gathered using the Pro Football Focus (PFF) database and grading system. Data compiled represents a player’s overall offensive grade from the 2022 season, including postseason games.

Student-athletes who played 20 percent of the minimum number of snaps in 2022 were included.

Below are the top-10 highest-graded returning Vols entering the 2023 season.

Joe Milton III

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 90.8

2022 statistics: 971 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 65 percent completion percentage, 77 rushing yards

Jaylen Wright

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 80.3

2022 statistics: 875 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 6.0 yards per attempt

Jabari Small

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 79.9

2022 statistics: 734 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 4.7 yards per attempt, two receiving touchdowns

Squirrel White

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 78.1

2022 statistics: 30 receptions, 481 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 16.0 yards per reception

Jackson Lampley

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF offensive grade: 73.2

2022 statistics: Zero quarterback hits allowed, one pressure allowed, 83 offensive snaps played

Dylan Sampson

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 71.1

2022 statistics: 397 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 6.8 yards per attempt

Ollie Lane

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF offensive grade: 69.3

2022 statistics: One quarterback pressure allowed, zero sacks allowed, 118 offensive snaps played

Bru McCoy

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 67.0

2022 statistics: 52 receptions, 667 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, 12.8 yards per reception

Ramel Keyton

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF offensive grade: 65.2

2022 statistics: 31 receptions, 562 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, 18.1 yards per reception

Cooper Mays

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF offensive grade: 64.0

2022 statistics: Three sacks allowed, 10 quarterback pressures allowed, 825 offensive snaps played

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire