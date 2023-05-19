Tennessee football’s highest-graded returning defensive players in 2023
The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record with the Vols.
The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
As the 2023 season approaches, Vols Wire looks at the highest-graded returning defensive players for Tennessee.
All grades were gathered using the Pro Football Focus (PFF) database and grading system. Data compiled represents a player’s overall offensive grade from the 2022 season, including postseason games.
Student-athletes who played 20 percent of the minimum number of snaps in 2022 were included.
Below are Tennessee’s top-10 highest-graded returning defensive players entering the 2023 season.
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
PFF defensive grade: 77.5
2022 statistics: 36 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups
Brandon Turnage
Saul Young/News Sentinel /USA TODAY Network
PFF defensive grade: 76.2
2022 statistics: 17 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception, five pass breakups
Tyler Baron
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
PFF defensive grade: 73.7
2022 statistics: 22 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Doneiko Slaughter
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PFF defensive grade: 71.4
2022 statistics: 31 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, seven pass breakups, one fumble recovery
Tyre West
Saul Young/USA TODAY Network
PFF defensive grade: 71.3
2022 statistics: 9 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries
Kurott Garland
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
PFF defensive grade: 71.3
2022 statistics: 10 total tackles, four quarterback hurries, one pass breakup
Jaylen McCollough
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
PFF defensive grade: 69.5
2022 statistics: 58 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, two pass breakups
James Pearce Jr.
Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY Network
PFF defensive grade: 68.0
2022 statistics: 5 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries
Tamarion McDonald
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
PFF defensive grade: 67.7
2022 statistics: 56 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, one fumble recovery
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
PFF defensive grade: 67.5
2022 statistics: 76 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery