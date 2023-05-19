Tennessee football’s highest-graded returning defensive players in 2023

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record with the Vols.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the 2023 season approaches, Vols Wire looks at the highest-graded returning defensive players for Tennessee.

All grades were gathered using the Pro Football Focus (PFF) database and grading system. Data compiled represents a player’s overall offensive grade from the 2022 season, including postseason games.

Student-athletes who played 20 percent of the minimum number of snaps in 2022 were included.

Below are Tennessee’s top-10 highest-graded returning defensive players entering the 2023 season.

Wesley Walker

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

PFF defensive grade: 77.5

2022 statistics: 36 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups

Brandon Turnage

Saul Young/News Sentinel /USA TODAY Network

PFF defensive grade: 76.2

2022 statistics: 17 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception, five pass breakups

Tyler Baron

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF defensive grade: 73.7

2022 statistics: 22 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Doneiko Slaughter

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

PFF defensive grade: 71.4

2022 statistics: 31 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, seven pass breakups, one fumble recovery

Tyre West

Saul Young/USA TODAY Network

PFF defensive grade: 71.3

2022 statistics: 9 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries

Kurott Garland

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF defensive grade: 71.3

2022 statistics: 10 total tackles, four quarterback hurries, one pass breakup

Jaylen McCollough

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF defensive grade: 69.5

2022 statistics: 58 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, two pass breakups

James Pearce Jr.

Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY Network

PFF defensive grade: 68.0

2022 statistics: 5 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries

Tamarion McDonald

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF defensive grade: 67.7

2022 statistics: 56 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, one fumble recovery

Aaron Beasley

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

PFF defensive grade: 67.5

2022 statistics: 76 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery

