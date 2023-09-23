Tennessee football grades vs. UTSA: Did QB Joe Milton, offense get back on track?

Tennessee football is headed into SEC play with a win after dispatching UTSA on Saturday.

No. 20 Tennessee (3-1) routed the Roadrunners (1-3) 45-14 at Neyland Stadium to roll into South Carolina in its SEC home opener.

Here are grades from the win:

Offense: B-

Quarterback Joe Milton set the standard for the offense with an 81-yard touchdown run on the first play and had an efficient start, completing 14 of his first 16 passes. Then it was a bunch of misses and a few bad throws. Milton missed eight straight following his hot start. He had a beauty of a 48-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton and a horrific miss to Squirrel White over the middle.

It was really good and it was really bad, which is not what Tennessee wanted to see going into the main portion of SEC play after a lousy showing in the loss at Florida.

Dylan Sampson was the running back standout with three long runs, including a pair in the second half that made for a two-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. He had a career-high 139 yards.

The numbers say Tennessee's offense was good against UTSA, especially the 359 first-half yards. The luoll in the performance said it still has a lot to sort out.

Defense: B+

The defense allowed 98 yards in the first half and surrendered only pass play of more than 10 yards. UTSA hardly posed a threat with quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger in the first half. It had a lot more success when it turned to Owen McCown in the second half.

McCown completed his first 10 passes, including a pair of touchdown passes. Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, who played at nearby Alcoa High School, caught a 43-yard touchdown, the longest play the Vols allowed.

Linebackers Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring were standouts. Tamarion McDonald had an interception and Warren Burrell got another.

Special teams: C-

Tennessee's specialists were the stars at Florida but struggled against UTSA, at times.

The Vols blocked a punt, but freshman Cameron Seldon goofed by diving on it and failing to secure it. UTSA recovered it. UT also missed a 52-yard field goal and had a personal foul after stopping a fake punt.

Punter Jackson Ross was solid, booting six punts for an average of 44.3 yards per punt.

Coaching: B

The Vols came out roaring better than they have in any prior game this season. That deserves credit after some sloppy starts. The offense also appeared to be more aggressive.

But Tennessee again had a sleepy stretch with a lifeless third quarter. That cost UT at Florida. It'll cost UT again in SEC play if it doesn't clean that up.

Overall: B-

Tennessee sleepwalked through the third quarter after an explosive first half. It came back in the fourth quarter to slam the game shut.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football grades vs. UTSA: There were no A's awarded.