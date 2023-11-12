Tennessee football grades vs. Missouri: Sifting through the ashes of embarrassing loss

Tennessee football was woeful at Missouri on Saturday, turning in the worst performance of Josh Heupel's three-year tenure.

The No. 13 Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) were cooked 36-7 by No. 14 Missouri (8-2, 4-2) in Columbia, Missouri.

Here are grades from the loss:

Offense: D

Tennessee scored its fewest points with Heupel as its coach, scoring on a spectacular second-quarter touchdown reception by Dont'e Thornton and that was it.

It had three turnovers. Jaylen Wright fumbled on a potential go-ahead drive before halftime. Joe Milton fumbled when his pass attempt hit Dylan Sampson's elbow before it left his hand. Milton also had an interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Vols had a season-low 83 yards rushing. Their previous low was 100 against Alabama. There were penalty issues. There were mistakes. There was little positive.

It was a nightmare for Tennessee's once-vaunted offense, which was bullied in the trenches by a superior Missouri front.

Defense: F

Tennessee had the SEC's best rushing defense entering Saturday. It was lousy at Missouri, giving up 205 yards rushing to Cody Schrader, the SEC's leading rusher. Schrader added 116 yards receiving for more than 300 total yards.

Tennessee gave up a season-high 530 yards.

If you name it, Missouri's offense did it and Tennessee's defense didn't. Missouri scored on six of 10 drives, including three in a row spanning the end of the first half and into the second half. The Tigers dominated third downs. They had a boatload of first downs. They threw the ball and rushed the ball well. UT did force a turnover, but it was of little consequence in a game that got way out of hand in the second half.

Cook abused the Vols and was efficient, completing 75% of his passes for 275 yards with a touchdown.

Special teams: C

Jackson Ross was superb, dropping two punts inside the 3-yard line. Dee Williams returned two kickoffs that he should’ve fair caught, putting too much pressure on himself with the offense and defense slumping. Charles Campbell missed a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with the game long gone.

Coaching: F

Missouri appeared at least one step ahead of the Vols all game. Offensively, UT's opening drive of each half failed quickly. Defensively, the Vols were outschemed and struggled to adjust. Missouri had the better game plan, and it showed. Tennessee didn't show up for the third time on the road this season.

Overall: D-

Tennessee was noncompetitive for at least half the game at Missouri, an inexplicable happening in a top-15 matchup. It was a soft showing and Tennessee has to face No. 2 Georgia next.

Adam Sparks contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football grades vs. Missouri: Embarrassing loss for Vols