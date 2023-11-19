Tennessee football grades vs Georgia: Vols crash as home win streak ends

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) is brought down by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Tennessee football was blown out again Saturday as its 14-game home winning streak shattered against top-ranked Georgia.

The No. 18 Vols were pulverized by the No. 1 Bulldogs 38-10 at Neyland Stadium. It was UT's first home loss since it lost to Georgia in 2021.

Here are grades for Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. Georgia (11-0, 8-0) after the Vols' second straight blowout loss:

Offense: F

Jaylen Wright burst untouched for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game. And that was about it for Tennessee's offense as it scored one touchdown for the second straight game.

The Vols were listless for a second straight week offensively, finishing with 277 total yards. Joe Milton was average. The wide receivers without Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton didn't pose a threat. UT didn't run the ball well outside of Wright's initial dash. The Vols were without both starting tackles and right guard Javontez Spraggins left with an injury in the third quarter.

UT was 2-for-11 on third downs and could not sustain any threats against Georgia's defense.

Defense: D-plus

Tennessee got beat on a double-pass, was lousy on third down, couldn't get to Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and was all around average at its best moments.

It was a matchup of Georgia's well-oiled machine operating with precision and Tennessee's average defense. It played out accordingly. Beck was efficient and went 24-for-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

UT had a costly first-quarter penalty when cornerback Doneiko Slaughter was called for holding, negating his interception that would have put UT deep in Georgia territory while leading 7-3. UT forced a turnover in the fourth quarter as linebacker Aaron Beasley recovered a fumble.

Special teams: C

Charles Campbell kicked a 42-yard field goal but missed a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter. Jackson Ross punted well again and was given plenty of opportunities to do so.

Coaching: D

Tennessee is clearly limited by the pairing of Milton and this wide receiver room. But this marks another week where UT looked like it could not contend and didn't stack up against an opponent. The outcome seemed inevitable, but that didn't make it less poor for the Vols.

Overall: D

Tennessee is a good team but not a great team, and that has been clear the past two weeks. Missouri was a swing game to potentially go 9-3 instead of 8-4. Georgia was not going to go well for the Vols.

