Tennessee football grades vs. Florida: Vols' offense gets the grade it deserves

GAINESVILLE, Fla. − Tennessee football went to Florida and it went a lot like Tennessee at Florida tends to go.

The No. 9 Vols (2-1, 0-1 SEC) were disastrous and lost 29-16 to Florida (2-1, 1-0) on Saturday at Bell Hill Griffin Stadium. UT has not won at Florida since 2003.

Here are grades for the game:

Offense: D

Tennessee's offense was mostly a catastrophe and it started with the offensive line. The offensive front was defined by penalties and porous blocking. The offense was derailed accordingly following a sterling opening drive.

The Vols didn't run another play in Florida territory in the first half after the six-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to open the game. The offensive line had three first-half false starts, including first-down false starts on back-to-back drives. The line followed up the first half with a flurry of second-half penalties.

Joe Milton threw his first interception at UT, ending a streak of 216 passes without an interception. He threw a pair of touchdowns, including a 55-yarder to Bru McCoy in the fourth quarter. He was not the primary problem with the Tennessee offense in the loss, though. That was the front.

UT was held to less than 20 points for the fourth time under Josh Heupel − and the second time at Florida.

Defense: D-plus

Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden bumped Florida running back Trevor Etienne with his shoulder in the first quarter. Etienne bounced off and ran for a 62-yard touchdown after Hadden didn't attempt to wrap up Etienne.

UT turned in a terrible tackling effort and the Gators walked through and around the Vols throughout the first half.

Florida scored four straight touchdowns in the first half after an opening drive ended with a failed field-goal attempt. The Gators never had trouble moving the ball against the Vols, who didn't force a punt until midway through the third quarter at which point they trailed 26-10.

Florida was 7-for-8 on third downs in the first half before Tennessee held UF to a field goal in the second half, giving it an opportunity after a lousy first half. Defensive lineman Kurott Garland jumped offsides on fourth-and-1 in the fourth after Tennessee was positioned to get the ball back down 13 with a few minutes to play.

Special teams: A

Tennessee blocked a 46-yard field goal on the opening drive. It also blocked an extra-point after Florida's first touchdown. Kicker Charles Campbell made a field goal. The unit made plays when it had the chances, but they were few and far between.

Coaching: D

Jaylen Wright is clearly Tennessee's best running back. The junior didn't get a second-quarter carry until the final drive. Meanwhile, UT's offense was in reverse most of the time. That was a confusing decision, but what was evident throughout was Tennessee was not equipped nor capable of handling the environment.

This was one of the best chances UT has had to snap its losing streak at Florida and it wasted it.

Overall: D-plus

Tennessee had probably its worst game under Heupel on Saturday. It was lousy on offense and defense outside of fleeting moments. The Vols are leaving The Swamp with a lot of questions.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football grades vs. Florida: Vols get grades they deserve