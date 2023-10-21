Tennessee football grades vs. Alabama: Did Josh Heupel's fourth-down calls fail Vols?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − Tennessee football had a second-half meltdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 15 Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) are back on the losing side of the Third Saturday in October, wilting in a 34-20 loss to No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0).

Here are grades from the loss:

Offense: D-plus

Tennessee played a stunning first half offensively and quarterback Joe Milton was masterful during it. He opened 9-for-9 passing for 106 yards a week after he threw for 100 yards against Texas A&M. The Vols opened a 20-7 halftime lead because of it.

It was abysmal in the second half, going scoreless and posing little threat. A scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter after a Milton fumble emphasized the blown opportunity as UT surrendered its 13-point halftime lead.

Tennessee wasted first-half opportunities, settling for two red-zone field goals after getting deep into Alabama territory in the first half. One included a pass that slipped barely beyond tight end Jacob Warren's grasp, as the Vols left eight points on the field with the two field goals.

Defense: C-minus

Alabama got 29 yards on the first play of the second half. It got 46 yards and a touchdown on the following play. The Crimson Tide got right back in the game with a two-play, 75-yard drive after the Vols allowed 133 in the first half.

That drive started a run of 20 straight points for Alabama's offense as Tennessee's defense went from dominating to disastrous. The Crimson Tide scored on four straight second-half drives before the Vols got stops once the game had gotten out of hand.

The Vols forced a pair of first-half turnovers with a James Pearce Jr. strip-sack and UT recovery and a Jaylen McCollough interception.

Special teams: C-plus

Charles Campbell made a pair of field goals.

Tennessee had a third-quarter gaffe when it called for a fair catch on a kickoff, putting the ball at its 4-yard line after Alabama's half-opening touchdown. That mistake was in the midst of a lousy start to the half.

Coaching: D-plus

Vols coach Josh Heupel made two fourth-down calls, the first more questionable than the second. The Vols went for it on fourth-and-1 at their 34 in the second quarter, but Milton did not convert. It didn't bite the Vols thanks to McCollough's interception. UT also whiffed on fourth-and-1 from its 47 in the third quarter as Dylan Sampson was stuffed.

Tennessee deserves credit for its first-half play, a stark turn from what it did at Florida in September. It was miserable in the second half and is back on the losing side against Alabama because of it.

Overall: C-minus

Tennessee had all the answers then had none of the answers. It was so much of the same old story in Tuscaloosa for the Vols.

