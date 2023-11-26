Tennessee football grades: QB Joe Milton and offense get an A on senior day

Tennessee football finished its regular season with an easy win and Joe Milton saved the best for last.

The Vols quarterback battered Vanderbilt in a 48-24 win for No. 21 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC), which has won five in a row against the Commodores (2-10, 0-8).

Here are grades from the win Saturday at Neyland Stadium:

Offense: A-minus

Milton was excellent, posting a career-best game in his final home game at Tennessee. The senior was 22-for-32 passing for 383 yards and four touchdowns. It was his first career 300-yard game and four-touchdown passing game. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

It was the most touchdowns for a UT player since quarterback Jonathan Crompton against Memphis on Nov. 7, 2009.

The tight ends were stout in the passing attack as McCallan Castles and Jacob Warren had a receiving touchdown. So was Ramel Keyton, who had two touchdowns and 122 yards on four catches. Jaylen Wright got to the 1,000-yard mark for the season, capping his all-conference resume with that benchmark.

Defense: B

Vanderbilt's anemic offense didn't pose any steady issues for the Vols, who allowed an opening touchdown drive and then shut down the Commodores with relative ease. It only allowed a touchdown in the fourth on a drive that started deep in UT territory the. restof the game.

The defensive front was especially dominant, getting to Commodores quarterback A.J. Swann with regularity. Those hits led to a dust-up in the second quarter after back-to-back hits on Swann on plays blown dead. They also didn't stop as Tennessee kept coming after Swann.

Tyler Baron, Joshua Josephs, and James Pearce Jr. dominated the line of scrimmage for the Vols.

Special teams: C

Dee Williams affected the game with a punt return that set up a first-quarter touchdown. But he fumbled a punt in the fourth quarter that gave Vanderbilt the ball at the Tennessee 8-yard line. Linebacker Kalib Perry also got a partial block of a Vanderbilt punt in the first half.

Kicker Charles Campbell missed a fourth-quarter 41-yard field-goal attempt.

Coaching: A-minus

Tennessee offered a stern response after its back-to-back losses to Missouri and Georgia, blowing out a woeful Vanderbilt team. It was a well-rounded victory for Tennessee to head into a third bowl in coach Josh Heupel's three seasons.

Overall: B-plus

Tennessee got the best out of Milton and it won because of it. He was dialed in at the start and did not let up in hammering Vanderbilt.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football grades: Joe Milton, offense get an A on senior day