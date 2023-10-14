Tennessee football grades: Is offense a concern after Texas A&M win?

Tennessee football buckled down in the fourth quarter to get a key October win Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

No. 19 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 20-13 for their second straight SEC win.

Here's how we graded the Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) against the Aggies (4-3, 2-2):

Offense: C-minus

Joe Milton had passed for at least 200 yards in each game this season. He had 100 on Saturday against the Aggies, his lowest passing stat line in a complete game as UT's starter. He was 11-for-21 with an interception in the end zone.

Tennessee didn't have problems running the ball, especially when Jaylen Wright was in the game. The junior gashed the SEC's top run defense and had his fourth 100-yard game in six games. UT rushed for 232 yards against the Aggies, who were allowing 84 rushing yards per game.

Chas Nimrod filled in well for Bru McCoy in the first game for the Vols without the injured senior wide receiver. He had a team-high four catches for 31 yards.

UT struggled in the red zone, going 3-for-5.

Defense: A

The Vols defense snuffed any hopes Texas A&M had of a fourth-quarter comeback with two interceptions. Cornerbacks Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Kamal Hadden had the key plays with Hadden making the win-sealing pick.

Tennessee's defense made life awful for Texas A&M's quarterback Max Johnson, as the entire defensive line got into the backfield regularly. James Pearce Jr. was once again a major force. The Vols were also stout against the run.

Penalties were the an issue for the unit, especially with three penalties on a fourth-quarter drive.

Special teams: A-minus

Tennessee's special teams had two of the biggest highlights thanks to Dee Williams. The senior returned a punt for a 39-yard touchdown, his second punt return touchdown at UT. He set up the touchdown after downing a Jackson Ross punt at the 1-yard line.

Kicker Charles Campbell missed a 51-yard field goal well right in the first half.

Coaching: B

The performance from Tennessee on Saturday was not ideal given it came out of a open week. But the Vols come back from a halftime deficit and showed guts in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee made three fourth-down decisions, going for it twice and failing and missing a long field goal on another. The Vols likely left points on the field with the first fourth-down option after they could not convert a fourth-and-2 play at the Texas A&M 18-yard line. The second decision was a fourth-and-6 at the Aggies 29 after Campbell missed a field goal earlier.

Overall: B

This was an important game for the Vols to win heading to Alabama and a potential swing game for UT's bowl destination.

