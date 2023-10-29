Tennessee football grades: Joe Milton terrific with 227 yards, TD in win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee football got a much-needed road win Saturday.

No. 20 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) topped Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) in a 33-27 win at Kroger Field, getting its first road win after losing the first two this season.

Here are our grades from the win:

Offense: B-plus

Jaylen Wright snapped back into All-SEC form with another 100-yard game, his fifth in eight games his season. Tennessee handled Kentucky on its first drive, which ended with a 52-yard Wright touchdown run. It scored on each of its five first-half drives.

But it was Joe Milton who led the way with his most efficient performance this season. The Vols QB was 17-for-20 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown.

UT's wide receivers had arguably their most complete showing this season, while the offensive line had a flurry of penalties.

Defense: C-minus

Tennessee's defense had a miserable night against the pass after its lousy afternoon in the second half at Alabama.

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary had his way against Tennessee's defense, beating up the secondary and eluding the vaunted pass rush. Leary torched the Vols so badly on a second-quarter drive that UT subbed out its cornerbacks and put in the backups. Leary responded with another touchdown drive.

The secondary was a much different unit without Kamal Hadden, who had season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday. Tennessee had no answers at cornerback without Hadden. UT did have a key fourth-down stop in the third quarter when Tamarion McDonald deflected a Leary pass.

Tennessee's run defense showed up, holding UK to 72 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Special teams: A-minus

Charles Campbell had his best game at Tennessee, hitting all four field-goal attempts. He hit three in the first half before making his fourth off the right upright in the third quarter.

The Vols didn't have any returns as Kentucky kept Dee Williams from having a chance to affect the game.

Coaching: B-plus

Tennessee had a bit of a third-quarter lull but the performance was more steady than it has been on the road this season. That did mean the defense was steadily poor. But it seemed to be a step in the right direction for a Vols team that had been woeful for long stretches in both road games entering Saturday.

The offense was prepared and efficient, which is why the Vols won.

Overall: B-plus

Tennessee's defense has had to lift the offense at times this season. It was the other way against Kentucky and the offense got it done, especially with a critical fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

