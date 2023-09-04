Tennessee football: What good can come of a game against Austin Peay? | Adams

When a football game like Tennessee vs. Austin Peay becomes newsworthy, the news invariably will be bad for Tennessee.

For example, take UT’s 1990 home opener against the University of Pacific. The Vols won 55-7, but they lost far more than they gained.

Longtime Tennessee fans surely remember that star running back Chuck Webb incurred a season-ending injury in the lopsided victory. If not for the injury to Webb, the Vols might have won the national championship.

They finished the season 9-2-2. Both losses – by a total of eight points – and one of the ties came after Webb’s injury. The other tie was in the season opener against Colorado, which won the national championship.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say the Vols could have won the national title if Webb had stayed healthy. He was that good.

But what could have been a historical season was derailed in the second game.

Cedric Tillman’s injury last season against Akron wasn’t as impactful. But it’s worth noting. An All-SEC receiver in 2021, Tillman was injured in a 63-6 victory over the Zips and ended up playing in only half of UT’s regular-season games.

Don’t get the wrong idea. I’m not trying to cast a dark cloud over Tennessee’s home opener Saturday at Neyland Stadium, just reminding you that the easiest games can sometimes take a hard turn.

Now, let’s focus on what good can come of a game that should be decided by the end of the first half. Surely, you can count on plenty of points. Something I like about coach Josh Heupel: He usually keeps running his offense even when the game is in hand. It baffles me that all coaches don’t operate the same way.

Never mind if the game has been decided. It’s crucial to develop depth. Your backups should have every opportunity to excel, and how can they excel if you’re reining in the offense? Fans saw just enough of freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava against Virginia to make them want to see more.

A coach’s No. 1 goal is to win. But he shouldn’t forget that college football is also big-time entertainment. And when you consider how the price of tickets has soared, fans deserve to entertained for a full game.

If that results in a 66-point game, so be it.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

