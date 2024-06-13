Tennessee football gets transfer DB Andre Stewart, who started career at Kentucky

Tennessee football added depth to its secondary with Towson transfer Andre Stewart, who began his career at Kentucky.

He announced his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday night.

Stewart, a native of Kennesaw, Georgia, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He signed with Kentucky over Tennessee and scholarship offers from almost 30 schools.

Stewart took a redshirt in 2022 and then transferred to Towson, where he played five games last season at safety and special teams. And then he re-entered the transfer portal in December.

Stewart, a 6-foot, 170-pounder, could play multiple positions in the secondary for the Vols.

He is the fourth defensive back UT has added through the portal this offseason, joining cornerback Jermod McCoy (Oregon State), cornerback Jalen McMurray (Temple) and safety Jakobe Thomas (Middle Tennessee).

