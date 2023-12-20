Tennessee football gets Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy in transfer portal

Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy will transfer to Tennessee football, he announced on social media Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound McCoy, a native of Whitehouse, Texas, chose the Vols over Texas A&M. He was one of the most coveted defensive backs since entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

McCoy also had scholarship offers from Washington, Oregon, Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Colorado, Michigan State, SMU, Utah, Louisville, West Virginia, TCU, Houston and Texas Tech.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

McCoy is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports.

He had 31 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 11 games during a breakout freshman season at Oregon State.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football gets Oregon State CB Jermod McCoy in transfer portal