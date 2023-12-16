Tennessee football gets Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes in transfer portal

Tennessee football landed Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes, a coveted target in the transfer portal. Staes announced his commitment Friday on social media.

UT desperately needs an experienced tight end for the 2024 season because Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles have exhausted their eligibility.

Ethan Davis, a former four-star prospect, is talented and should step into a big role next season. But UT needs to pair another player with him in its rotation of two tight ends.

Staes fits the bill.

He played 22 games with nine starts over two seasons at Notre Dame. In 2023, he made 15 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

Notre Dame's Holden Staes (13) makes a catch for a touchdown as Central Michigan's Kyle Moretti (22) chases him during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Staes is a 6-foot-4, 242-pounder from Atlanta. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, which means he can fill both a short-term and long-term need for UT.

The Vols have increasingly incorporated tight ends in coach Josh Heupel’s offense.

In 2021, UT tight ends had 37 receptions for 406 yards and three TDs.

In 2022, tight ends had 36 receptions for 417 yards and three TDs.

In 2023, tight ends have 42 receptions for 511 and eight TDs. And the No. 21 Vols (8-4) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida.

