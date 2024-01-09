Tennessee football gets cornerback Jalen McMurray from Temple

Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray will transfer to Tennessee football, he announced Tuesday on social media.

The all-conference cornerback helps reload UT’s secondary after seven defensive backs entered the portal.

McMurray is a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He was only a two-star prospect in the 2021 class. But after redshirting in 2021, he made 23 starts over the past two seasons. In 2022, he was a Freshman All-American as a redshirt freshman, making 49 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle (81) is tackled by Temple Owls cornerback Jalen McMurray (7) after a catch and run during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, McMurray earned All-AAC honors in 2023 with 39 tackles and four pass breakups.

He entered the portal on Dec. 27 and visited UT in early January.

Jalen McMurray is the fifth player to transfer to Tennessee football

McMurray gives the Vols five incoming transfers since the portal opened in December. He is the third defensive back, joining Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy and Middle Tennessee State safety Jakobe Thomas.

UT also landed Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes and Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell.

Tennessee football had a lot of turnover in the secondary

Tennessee's secondary will look a lot different in 2024 with outgoing players as transfers and NFL hopefuls.

Cornerbacks Kamal Hadden and Gabe Jeudy-Lally headed for the NFL as did safety Jaylen McCollough.

Cornerback Doneiko Slaughter stayed in the SEC by transferring to Arkansas. Safeties Tamarion McDonald and Wesley Walker transferred to Louisville. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell and De'Shawn Rucker transferred to Georgia Tech and USF, respectively. Safety Jack Luttrell transferred to Arizona, while cornerback Brandon Turnage entered the portal but has not committed anywhere yet.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jalen McMurray to transfer to Tennessee football from Temple