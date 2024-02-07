Which Tennessee football freshmen will play in 2024? Start with Mike Matthews

Tennessee football went into signing day Wednesday with its class complete from the December early signing period.

The class features 21 signees, including 10 who enrolled early in December and went through Citrus Bowl practices with the Vols.

Here are five signees who could see immediate playing time for the Vols in 2024:

Mike Matthews was the top-rated signee for the Vols on the offensive side as a five-star, top-25 prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He should get a crack at wide receiver immediately. Tennessee gets proven players back in Bru McCoy and Squirrel White, while Dont'e Thornton, Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod also return. But Matthews should have a path to playing time in Heupel's high-flying offense.

Jake Merklinger

Nico Iamaleava is Tennessee's starting quarterback, but once again the Vols have only two scholarship players at the position heading into spring football. Jake Merklinger, a four-star prospect, will enter the spring as the third-string QB. He could follow the same regular-season path as Iamaleava did as a freshman: play in four games and redshirt.

Boo Carter

Boo Carter is a dynamic presence anywhere on the football field. The Bradley Central product should be in the mix to fill Dee Williams' spot at punt returner immediately. Likewise, Carter is a candidate to play at the STAR position, where UT is looking for an answer.

Jordan Ross

Tennessee has James Pearce as a potential All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick as an edge rusher. But five-star Jordan Ross should get a crack at being in the playing group as a freshman in a similar manner to Pearce during his first season. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is the top defensive signee in the class.

Kaleb Beasley

The Vols have a mostly open situation in the secondary, where it has some highly touted players from the 2023 recruiting class and Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy as cornerback possibilities. Beasley should be one of those. He is a four-star prospect from Nashville's Lipscomb Academy.

