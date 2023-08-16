Tennessee football freshmen DeSean Bishop, Tyree Weathersby out with injuries

Tennessee football freshman defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby will miss the season with an injury. And freshman running back DeSean Bishop, a former Karns standout, will be out about two months.

Coach Josh Heupel updated their status after the Vols' second intrasquad scrimmage of preseason practice on Wednesday.

"Weathersby will be out for the year. DeSean is not out for the year," Heupel said. "But (Bishop) will be out for an extended period of time, probably a couple of months."

Both had solid early showings at UT. But neither projected to get much playing time because their positions are loaded with experience.

Bishop won back-to-back Tennessee Mr. Football awards, racking up more than 6,000 all-purpose yards over the past two seasons. He enrolled at UT in January and impressed coaches in spring practice.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (25) fights for yards during the Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

But UT has a crowded backfield. Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright return after rushing for 2,814 yards and scoring 36 TDs in the past two seasons. Sophomore Dylan Sampson also should factor into the running back rotation, and freshman Cameron Seldon may have a role.

Weathersby enrolled in the summer and performed well early in preseason practice. But the Vols return key players from last season's defensive line.

