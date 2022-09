Tennessee football: Former Vols on NFL active rosters

Week 1 of the National Football League regular season will take place Sept. 8-12.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

20 former University of Tennessee football players are on active NFL 53-man rosters ahead of Week 1 games.

Prior to Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Vols Wire looks at former Tennessee players on active rosters.

Former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks)

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Theo Jackson (Tennessee Titans)

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ja'Wuan James (Baltimore Ravens)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans)

(AP Photo)

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Syndication: The Record

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

