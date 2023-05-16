Breaking news:

Tennessee football a finalist for 2025 Kentucky quarterback

Zach McKinnell
·1 min read

Four-star quarterback Cutter Boley announced his top-five schools and set a commitment date.

Boley will announce his commitment on May 18, choosing between Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Florida State and Penn State.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is from Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Kentucky.

Boley is the No. 39 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He is the No. 3 quarterback and No. 1 player in Kentucky, according to On3 industry rankings.

As a sophomore in 2022, Boley finished the season with 3,901 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. During his 2021 freshman season, he recorded 1,391 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

Boley most recently visited Tennessee on March 21 and attended junior day on Jan. 14.

