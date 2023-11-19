Tennessee football fans done waiting for Nico Iamaleava to play, Josh Heupel to fix offense

Tennessee football fans aren't waiting any longer for coach Josh Heupel to turn around the season and play five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Time is running out to fulfill either demand.

The Vols lost 38-10 to No. 1 Georgia for their second straight lopsided loss. And with one regular-season game and a bowl game remaining, fans are ready to see something different.

More than 100 questions were submitted by UT fans via our free Vols text message group. Most dealt with Iamaleava, Heupel, starting quarterback Joe Milton and the struggling offense.

No. 23 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) plays Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium. But first, let’s deal with fans’ fury in this week’s Vols mailbag.

Why didn’t Nico Iamaleava replace Joe Milton?

UT is redshirting him. Iamaleava has played three games, so he can play one more and still redshirt. And it makes more sense to play him against Vanderbilt than Georgia.

A player cannot redshirt if he appears in more than four regular-season games, even if it's just one snap in a game. There’s been confusion whether the bowl game counts against a redshirt, but UT’s understanding is that it does not.

Expect Heupel to address that before the bowl game, especially if Iamaleava plays his fourth game against Vanderbilt.

NICO IAMALEAVA Is the freshman QB redshirting this season?

Do you think Iamaleava should’ve been put in?

Considering the redshirt situation, no. Heupel didn’t plan to redshirt Iamaleava. But circumstances of the season made it possible because the Vols had fewer blowout wins than expected.

Once a redshirt was on the table, I think playing Iamaleava needed to be an all-or-nothing situation. If he played, he needed to play a lot. But using an entire season of eligibility just to throw a few passes in blowout losses to Missouri and Georgia doesn’t make sense.

Why would Iamaleava even need a fifth year if he’s a great player?

Agreed, at least on UT’s side of the equation.

A five-star quarterback should be an NFL Draft pick or a bust before their fifth year, when a redshirt would come into play. So UT shouldn’t be concerned with redshirting him.

But that extra year has value to the player.

I’m sure Iamaleava also expects to be in the NFL before his fifth year, but that’s not guaranteed. He’s this close to a redshirt, so tossing it away for a few snaps is a sacrifice that doesn’t have to be made.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7), Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel are seen on the field during a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Tennessee defeated UTSA 45-14.

What are the chances Iamaleava starts against Vandy?

I guess anything is possible. But I’d be shocked if Heupel would bench Milton on senior day after sticking with him this long.

Heupel thought Milton gave UT the best chance to win. He valued Milton’s loyalty in staying with the Vols for another chance to start after losing his job to Hendon Hooker in 2021. And Milton still has a chance to be drafted, albeit in the late rounds.

I think it’s more likely that Heupel tries to have it both ways. He starts Milton but plays Iamaleava in the second half.

ADAMS What if Nico Iamaleava had been Tennessee's starting quarterback in 2023?

Putting aside individual players, what’s the problem on offense?

Quarterback operates the offense but doesn’t make game-changing plays. The offensive line is thin. There aren’t enough dynamic receivers.

Injuries expose the lack of depth. And all those deficiencies show up on third down and in the red zone, where elite play-makers make their greatest impact.

Coaches haven’t figured out how to overcome those shortcomings in a pinch.

There aren’t many go-to players on offense, which is why it seems like coaches are frozen in making adjustments during the game. They have a script, but then they run out of answers.

SPARKS How does Josh Heupel close gap between Tennessee and Georgia? It's not an easy answer

How much will Josh Heupel be paid per SEC win?

Heupel will be paid $9 million this year. If the Vols beat Vanderbilt for their fourth SEC win, that would be $2.25 million per conference victory.

Keep in mind, those numbers will always be eye-opening because Power Five coaches make a lot of money.

In 2022, Heupel was vastly underpaid at $5 million for an 11-2 record and 6-2 SEC mark. He earned $833,333 per SEC win.

Should Josh Heupel start 2024 on a warming seat?

Absolutely not. This season has been disappointing because the offense is uncharacteristically average, and UT wasn’t competitive against the SEC’s best teams. But it wasn’t a complete disaster.

Reasonable people predicted UT would go about 9-3, rank outside the top 10 and play in a Florida bowl. And by reasonable people, I mean yours truly.

It appears UT will finish 8-4 in the regular season and possibly play in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Vols remain in the Top 25, barely.

Again, this season was worse than expected. But an 8-4 record would equal UT’s best regular season in the 13 years before Heupel’s hiring.

Heupel should be criticized, but not with his job in jeopardy.

Why is this team getting worse at the end of the season?

That’s a reasonable take. But I wonder how accurate it actually is.

In September, UT lost to an average Florida team on the road and routed a bad South Carolina team at home.

In October, UT narrowly beat an average Texas A&M team and an average Kentucky team, and it lost convincingly to No. 8 Alabama.

In November, UT was blown out by No. 1 Georgia and No. 10 Missouri. And the Vols routed inferior nonconference teams along the way.

Conclusion: UT is an average SEC team this season at any point on the calendar.

Why is there so much negativity for a team that’ll go 8-4?

Criticism can be overdone. But there should be a fair amount of it this season.

I don’t think the record bothers fans as much as how the Vols got to that record. If UT lost close games to Georgia, Alabama and Missouri with a good offense, there’d be less anger.

When will UT ever be able to compete with elite teams?

You may have spent 2022 on a deserted island with no Wi-Fi. I’ll catch you up.

Last season, UT went 6-1 against Top 25 teams, including wins over Alabama and Clemson. The Vols were briefly ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll and later won the Orange Bowl.

Their No. 1 ranked offense was feared like no other unit in college football. They were the best team not in the playoff. And Heupel beat Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly head-to-head.

Has Milton thrown harder passes recently, or am I imagining that?

You’re not crazy.

Milton has always had a difficult time controlling his velocity. Some games are better than others. The past two games have looked worse, and that’s probably a result of the pressure he’s faced in both lopsided losses.

Milton can still unleash an impressive NFL throw (see the 30-yard frozen rope to Chas Nimrod just before halftime). But he’s been throwing too many fastballs on short routes lately.

Why did Milton overthrow the pass so badly before halftime?

You’re referring to the last offensive play of the first half, when Milton rocketed a pass out of the back of the end zone. That was an intentional throw away.

After Georgia took a timeout, it lined up six defensive backs on the goal line. With only eight seconds remaining and no timeouts, UT had three options.

It could’ve thrown a jump ball into a crowd and hope it wasn’t intercepted. It could’ve thrown a short pass underneath and likely been stopped short of the goal line with no time remaining. Or it could’ve thrown the pass away and settle for the field goal.

Georgia’s adjustment forced UT to take the easy points. Milton was instructed to throw the pass away, and he did.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) scrambles with the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

How can the Vols still be in the Top 25?

Other teams behind them lost to provide a cushion.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, three teams dropped out and three new teams got in. In the AP Top 25, two teams dropped out and two more got in.

UT has the fewest wins of any team in either poll. That means voters think the Vols are the best 7-4 team in college football. Take that for what it is.

What do the Vols need from the transfer portal?

You name it, and they probably need it.

Offensive line, defensive line, tight ends, linebacker, defensive backs, a game-breaking wide receiver and maybe more.

A lot of it depends on which seniors opt to return because they have a COVID-exempt year. There’s about a dozen players in that situation, including some starters.

The 30-day transfer portal window will open Dec. 4. Heupel will meet with those players before then to determine which holes need to be filled. So stay tuned.

But considering so many positions could need help, UT initially will pursue the best players available.

How will the ugly loss affect recruits who attended the game?

That varies among recruits. A bad loss discourages some recruits. Others see it as an opportunity to play sooner than later.

But generally, recruits don’t view games like fans do. They don’t have a strict allegiance to a team, so they look at other details besides the result of the game they attended.

The overall experience matters more than the score.

Why aren’t the freshman defensive backs playing?

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks and secondary coach Willie Martinez trust the older defensive backs. But I agree that I’d like to see the future secondary get more snaps.

Freshman cornerback Rickey Gibson played 12 defensive snaps against Georgia. Cornerback Cristian Conyer, safety John Slaughter and cornerback Jordan Matthews played only special teams.

Matthews and safety Jack Luttrell have played only three games, so expect them to redshirt.

Why pass the ball behind the line of scrimmage on third down?

Obviously, those play calls haven’t succeeded.

UT wasn’t confident that its receivers could get separation downfield against talented Georgia defensive backs in man coverage.

So UT tried to get the ball to its few playmakers in space, hoping Squirrel White or Dylan Sampson could elude a tackler. But that didn’t work either.

It was either the best bad idea the Vols had or just a bad idea.

How could UT’s offense drop off so much in one year?

UT’s offense lost six players either selected in the NFL Draft or signed as undrafted free agents. And they lost offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who became the coach of South Florida.

None of the replacements for those seven people were as good as who they replaced.

That highlights how unbelievably great that record-breaking offense was. But the gap should’ve been smaller between the 2022 key figures and their 2023 replacements.

UT is on notice to solve that problem in 2024.

Why wasn’t another quarterback pursued in the transfer portal?

Other quarterbacks were pursued in the transfer portal, but it’s a two-way street.

A quarterback with starting potential wasn’t going to sign with a school that appeared to have its current starter (Milton) and future starter (Iamaleava) already on the roster.

Maybe UT could’ve broken the bank in NIL money to lure another quarterback. But that would’ve depleted positions where surefire starters were needed.

Why did Heupel try a long field goal in the fourth quarter?

I have no idea, except that Heupel thought UT had a better chance of making a 55-yard field goal than completing an 8-yard pass. And that’s concerning.

The game was essentially over, so Heupel wanted to soften the deficit. But 38-13 is as ugly as 38-10.

How have injuries impacted the season?

Injuries affect every team. It’s part of the game.

But it's hard to say UT's record would've been much different if key players weren’t injured.

UT would’ve had a better shot to beat Florida if center Cooper Mays was healthy. But losses to Alabama, Missouri and Georgia were by an average margin of 23.7 points.

Wide receiver Bru McCoy, linebacker Keenan Pili, cornerback Kamal Hadden, linebacker Arion Carter and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton likely wouldn't have turned those losses into wins.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football fans done waiting for QB Nico Iamaleava to play