Tennessee football expert predictions vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Vols start 1-0 in Nashville?

Tennessee Vols football begins the 2023 season against ACC foe Virginia on Saturday in Nashville.

Joe Milton gets a second chance at being the Vols' starter and is one of the preseason betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He'll have some veteran, quality skill players to utilize on offense and a defense that is deeper and more talented than last year.

Virginia is coming off a 3-7 season that ended prematurely when three players were shot and killed on Nov. 13, 2022. The Hoos, under second-year coach Tony Elliott, ranked last in the ACC in scoring (17.0 points per game) in 2022 and have a lot of new personnel.

Will the Vols earn a win over a Power 5 opponent to open the season? Our experts weigh in.

Tennessee Vols football predictions vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Adam Sparks, UT football beat reporter

Tennessee 45, Virginia 17: Expect a few hiccups as the revamped offensive line gains its footing. But Joe Milton will still spark a scoring surge in the friendly confines of Nissan Stadium.

Mike Wilson, UT sports reporter

Tennessee 48, Virginia 17: The Vols have different key offensive weapons but that is no matter in an opener against an average Virginia team.

John Adams, columnist

Tennessee 45, Virginia 13: Playing the Vols at Nissan Stadium in Nashville isn’t as daunting as playing them at Neyland Stadium. But anyone who thinks this is a neutral site hasn’t been paying attention. The Vols opened the 2015 season with a 59-30 victory over Bowling Green in Nashville. Virginia won’t come any closer.

Gentry Estes, Tennessean columnist

Tennessee 48, Virginia 17: The Vols will pick up where they left it last season.

Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY Sports SEC columnist

Tennessee 49, Virginia 7: The Cavaliers will remain one of the meekest programs with Power Five distinction. And Josh Heupel’s teams feast on meek opponents.

Nick Gray, trending sports reporter

Tennessee 38, Virginia 10: Tempering expectations for Tennessee's offense on Saturday, because there's no need to max out in Week 1. Joe Milton's athleticism adds another dynamic from last season, but the offense will be OK leaving some meat on the bone given the opponent.

Chris Thomas, South Region sports editor

Tennessee 49, Virginia 13: The Joe Show goes for more than 300 yards passing with three touchdowns, including one to Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton, and the Vols rush for more than 150 yards in a rout.

Phil Kaplan, South Region assistant sports editor

Tennessee 56, Virginia 9: Joe Milton gets some early Heisman Trophy talk and the Vols have an easy afternoon in Nashville. Danny White happy he hired Josh Heupel over Tony Elliott. This is just a reminder.

