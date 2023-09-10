Tennessee football doesn't suffer in coaches poll after underwhelming win over Austin Peay

Tennessee football remains at No. 9 in the US LBM Coaches Poll despite an underwhelming 30-13 win over Austin Peay.

The coaches poll was released Sunday. The AP Top 25 will be released at 2 p.m. ET.

UT (2-0) will play its SEC opener at Florida (1-1) on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN). The Gators are not ranked in the coaches poll.

If Florida does not appear in the AP poll, it will mark the first time since 1971 that only UT is ranked when play.

Last season, the No. 11 Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 in Knoxville, but they haven't beaten the Gators in The Swamp since 2003.

In the SEC, Georgia remains No. 1 in the coaches poll after beating Ball State. Alabama dropped to No. 10 after losing to Texas. LSU stays at No. 14 after beating Grambling. Ole Miss moved up to No. 19 after beating Tulane. Texas A&M dropped out of the coaches poll after losing to Miami.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football doesn't suffer in coaches poll after Austin Peay game