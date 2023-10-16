If Tennessee football doesn't bench QB Joe Milton for Nico Iamaleava now, then when?

Tennessee football fans celebrated the Vols’ 20-13 win over Texas A&M and then fired off several quarterback questions.

Should Joe Milton remain the starter after passing for only 100 yards against the Aggies? Could five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava not do better? And why don’t the Vols have other options at quarterback?

Plus, there’s optimism about the Vols' defense and running game. But can they keep winning like they did against Texas A&M?

No. 15 UT (5-1, 2-1 SEC) plays at No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

About 150 questions were submitted by UT fans via our free Vols text group, and most were about quarterbacks. Let’s dive into the Week 8 Vols mailbag.

What’s the likelihood that UT changes quarterbacks this season?

That probably depends on UT’s record more than anything. If the Vols can go 9-3 – presumably with losses to Alabama and Georgia – Milton likely remains the starter. It would take a worse record and it be Milton’s fault for him to get pulled.

Coaches aren’t pleased with Milton’s play against Texas A&M. He made poor decisions, looked slow processing the offense and overthrew a few passes.

But they feel like week-to-week improvements by Milton are easier to pull off than tossing Iamaleava into the deep end.

If Tayven Jackson was still at UT, would be get a chance over Milton?

I think there’d be a better chance for former Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson to replace Milton than Iamaleava because Jackson would’ve been in the offense for two years.

But Jackson transferred to Indiana in January for the same reason that UT struggled to add a reserve quarterback in the transfer portal. Milton was the presumed starter, and Iamaleava is the presumed future starter. There's not much room for a newcomer.

Pulling Milton for Jackson would’ve seemed like going to a relief pitcher for a temporary spark. Pulling Milton for Iamaleava would seem like changing the starter permanently.

But that’s not to say that Jackson would've been better than Milton. Milton has a better passer rating than Jackson this season. And against Power Five programs, Milton has thrown six TD passes and four interceptions while Jackson has tossed one TD pass and four picks at Indiana.

Why not go with Iamaleava? How much worse could he be?

How much worse? Well, UT could’ve lost to Texas A&M. And I’m sure that’s on coach Josh Heupel’s mind when he considers changing quarterbacks.

Milton played poorly in the passing game against Texas A&M. That’s indisputable. But Milton also made pre-snap decisions for the offense, which rushed for 232 yards against the SEC’s No. 1 rushing defense.

Also, don’t assume that playing Iamaleava would produce optimism. If Iamaleava threw more interceptions than TD passes and the offense struggled to run the ball, how would you feel about the future?

You may ask whether Iamaleava was a five-star bust, or you may suggest that he needed more time to develop. Heupel also must weigh those scenarios.

How many more games could the Vols win playing like that?

UT beat Texas A&M with a stingy defense (13 points, 277 yards allowed), a ferocious pass rush (two sacks, 11 quarterback hurries), a punishing rushing offense (232 yards) and a poor passing attack (100 yards).

The Vols could beat Kentucky, Connecticut and Vanderbilt playing like that. They’d lose to Georgia and Alabama. Missouri can score 30 against most SEC opponents, so UT would need more passing to earn that win on the road.

Can this defense sustain this level of play?

Yes, or at least in most cases.

UT is succeeding because of its pass rush and defensive line play. It ranks No. 4 nationally in both sacks and tackles-for-loss per game.

The Vols are winning one-on-one matchups, especially defensive ends James Pearce and Tyler Baron. And there aren’t many dynamic running quarterbacks left on UT’s schedule.

Of course, the exception is Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

How much is Rodney Garner being paid? It’s not enough.

Don’t worry. UT pays defensive line coach Rodney Garner well for his work recruiting and developing defensive linemen.

Garner earns $785,000 annually, and his contract runs through January 2025. He is the fourth-highest paid UT assistant behind defensive coordinator Tim Banks ($1.5 million), offensive line coach Glen Elarbee ($900,000) and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle ($850,000).

In February, Garner received a $150,000 retention bonus, which was part of his original contract. And he got an $85,000 raise.

Does CBS football analyst Gary Danielson hate Tennessee?

I don’t think so. UT fans believe that because he has criticized the Vols at times.

Well, he’s done that in virtually every game of his broadcasting career. It’s his style. He’s a critic, and he says exactly what he thinks.

Other SEC fans believe that Danielson is overly critical of their team, as well. SEC Network broadcasters accentuate the positive of the league’s teams more charitably.

If you don’t like Danielson, it’s because you don’t like his overall approach, and that's fair. But he treats other teams the same way.

Is the defensive secondary still bad or getting better? I’m not sure.

According to Pro Football Focus grades, UT has the third best pass coverage in college football.

Do I believe the Vols are that good? No. Grades are subjective and often leave out valuable context.

But straightforward stats rank UT as the No. 2 pass efficiency defense in the SEC. The Vols are allowing only 5.9 yards per pass attempt by opponents, ranked No. 14 nationally. And they’ve picked off six passes.

Granted, the secondary can only play as well as its complementary pass rush. And that’s been really good.

Is Joe Milton the biggest problem on offense?

The passing game is the biggest problem, and obviously Milton is a key part of that. But there’s more to it than him.

When deep passes aren’t being overthrown, they’re dropped. Receivers aren’t getting enough separation. Without injured Bru McCoy on the perimeter, screen passes aren’t as effective. Squirrel White is dynamic with the ball in his hands, but neither the scheme or his skills are getting him open.

There’s not a No. 1 receiver in this group. And it’s hard to see if such a weapon is on this roster.

Why isn’t Dont’e Thornton making an impact?

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is 6-foot-5, 214 pounds and very fast. But none of those traits help him catch the football, and drops have been his most noticeable issue.

In two seasons at Oregon, Thornton had 26 catches for 541 yards. The assumption was that Oregon under-utilized him and that UT could maximize his potential. But so far, he was better with the Ducks.

Quarterback play, offensive scheme, better opponents and preseason injuries could be factors in Thornton’s struggles. But the results are clear. Thornton caught 68% of the passes thrown to him at Oregon, but he’s only caught 50% for UT.

Will Joe Milton ever hit a receiver on a deep pass?

He’ll hit some and miss some. We’ve seen enough of Milton to know that’ll happen virtually every game.

Ramel Keyton dropped an easy TD pass. Chas Nimrod didn’t snag a catchable deep pass. Those were on target. I believe Milton overthrew three deep passes to finish 0-for-5 on passes beyond 20 yards.

That’s bad. Blame is shared.

Is Ollie Lane the best option at left guard?

Texas transfer Andrej Karic started at left guard for the first four games, but he’s been out with an injury. According to Pro Football Focus, their blocking grades are about the same and both sub-par.

If there was a better option, I think Elarbee, the veteran offensive line coach, would’ve utilized it. The most obvious alternative would be Addison Nichols, the highest rated prospect of UT’s 2022 signing class, according to 247 Sports Composite.

But evidently, Nichols is not ready yet. UT will need to add multiple offensive linemen via the transfer portal in the offseason.

Heupel’s play-calling shows that he doesn’t trust Milton, right?

In that Texas A&M game, he lost trust.

After Milton made that terrible read and tossed the interception in the end zone, it was hard to let him sling it in the same way.

But Heupel had the luxury of leaning on the ground game. He didn’t have to rely on Milton’s arm to win the game, so he did not. The circumstances dictated that.

However, levels of trust can vary game to game, depending on matchups and the opponent. If the game plan calls for Milton to pass the ball, Heupel will let him pull the trigger in upcoming games. Otherwise, he shouldn't be starting.

