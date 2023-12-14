Tennessee football defensive tackle Omari Thomas returning for Vols 2024 season

Tennessee football defensive tackle Omari Thomas will return for the 2024 season to utilize his final season of eligibility.

Thomas announced his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

"My time at UT has been nothing short of amazing. I’ve grown as a person, both on and off the field. I’ve enjoyed playing alongside my teammates and building a true brotherhood," Thomas said. "However, I think we can take this a little bit further! With that being said, I will be returning to the University of Tennessee for my final season. Let’s run it back one last time."

It's a big plus for UT's defensive front.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder, had the option of entering the NFL Draft. But he will provide muscle in the middle of the Vols’ defensive line for one more season.

The Memphis native has played 47 games with 29 starts in his UT career.

In 2023, Thomas has a career-high 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries and one blocked kick. He was also a key cog on the SEC’s No. 2 rushing defense.

No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) will finish the 2023 season when it plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida.

