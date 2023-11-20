Tennessee football defense reminds reader of what it was like with Sal Sunseri | Adams

My literary contributors seemed genuinely pleased that Tennessee football lost to No. 1 Georgia by only 28 points Saturday.

Just kidding. But before we get to their scathing critiques, let’s focus on a more popular topic, UT basketball.

Glenn writes: This looks to be the most talented team Rick Barnes has assembled while at Tennessee. When the starters are pulled for substitutes, there is no drop off in talent or performance. This may have the strongest team bench in the country. The challenge for Barnes and staff is keeping players satisfied with reduced playing time.

My response: I don’t believe playing time will be an issue. Barnes has a history of relying on his bench and has won plenty of games at UT that way.

Winning a championship – and the Vols have that kind of potential – should be the driving force behind this team.

The Vols have a veteran team, yet transfers like Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht have fit in nicely. I think other players welcome their talent.

I agree. This is Barnes’ best Tennessee team.

James writes: It’s only halftime but I’ve seen enough.Heupel mistakenly thought that first-play TD meant he was playing Connecticut. Once again, he thought he could play second-half Alabama offense instead of first-half Alabama offense and match scores with Georgia despite the Volunteers continuing to display the most pathetic defense since the Sal Sunseri year.

My response: Even after back-to-back beatdowns, referencing former Derek Dooley defensive coordinator Sal Sunseri seems like piling on.

Tennessee members of the Sal Sunseri Fan Club should be happy to know he’s still being paid to coach football. He’s the defensive tackles coach at Colorado.

The Buffaloes are giving up an average of 36.9 points per game. In 2012, Sunseri’s one season as the Vols defensive coordinator, Tennessee gave up 35.7 points per game.

Craig writes: The Vols had better get their act together or they're headed for the "Tractor Supply Bowl" or some such meaningless bowl game.

My response: Let’s not knock tractors.

As a kid, I was spending a weekend with a friend whose family lived on a farm. Although I wasn’t of driving age, my friend had me drive a tractor a mile on a two-lane highway. That convinced me I would have no trouble getting my license and driving a car.

I have been a fan of tractors ever since.

Daniel writes: I may be just rearranging deck chairs as I look back over the current season, which has been a disappointment to all concerned, but I still believe there are good times ahead with Heupel at the helm of this ship.

I'm staying aboard for now. But no way I'm letting go of my life jacket.

My response: Experienced Tennessee fans know they always need a life jacket nearby.

Daryl writes: I just checked stats, and UT sits at 129 out of 133 in penalties this year at 8.2 a game.

Last season, UT averaged 7.7 penalties a game so they’re getting worse.

The play calling is notably extremely conservative this year, reminiscent of the last Fulmer years and Butch Jones with a lead against Oklahoma.

It looks like the play calling makes Joe Milton worse instead of better. If Coach Heupel is calling the plays, he should step aside or change his name to Heupfulmer.

My response: The Vols had such a high-flying offense in 2022, the self-inflicted damage from penalties often could be overcome. Their margin for error has been slight this season.

Chris writes: UT gotta have more dudes, period.

My response: I think they have a quarterback dude. He’s just not playing.

John writes: Old adage: "Do what you always do and get what you always got." This season never really changed from beginning to end. The players just kept making the same mistakes from one game to another.

Very hopeful for next year. Bring on a mediocre bowl game.

My response: A mediocre bowl and a worse-than-mediocre opponent would be even better.

ADAMS: Another nationally ranked opponent, another blowout loss for Tennessee football

Mike writes: Same clown show. Same coaching.

My response: You will learn next Saturday that a clown show is preferable to a Commodores show.

