Tennessee football defense may finally be reliable, not a moment too soon for Josh Heupel

NASHVILLE − Josh Heupel’s body language changes when there’s an opportunity to praise his Tennessee football defense.

He leans in. He speaks up. He says more.

“First of all, we’ve got a great (defensive) coordinator in Tim Banks,” said Heupel addressing the defensive performance of No. 10 Tennessee in a 49-13 win over Virginia on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Maybe it’s humility.

The third-year UT coach gets a lot of credit, and rightfully so, for developing the No. 1 offense in college football. He likes to share the spotlight with other coaches.

But most importantly, Heupel wants to win. And he knows, despite touting an elite offense through his head coaching career, a strong defense is essential for the Vols to challenge the top of the SEC again.

There were hints against Virginia that this could be the best defense of Heupel’s three-year tenure. It’s older, deeper and perhaps more talented than the previous two.

And considering where the defense started, gradual growth isn’t surprising.

“When we first got here (in 2021), we were at 65 scholarship players,” Heupel said. “We were hit heavy in the portal, a lot of it on the defensive side. We tried to patch it.”

Defense looks more like a unit

The defensive depth chart appears to be fully patched now.

UT rotated in at least eight defensive linemen, four linebackers and eight defensive backs on its first team defense. And that’s before the game turned into a blowout.

The experienced players looked seasoned. Linebacker Aaron Beasley had some punishing hits and broke up two passes in coverage. Defensive end Tyler Baron had two sacks. Safety Wesley Walker helped manage the secondary and rocketed into the backfield on two tackles-for-loss.

The new players looked comfortable, especially Arizona State transfer defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili.

And the young players looked ready. Sophomore edge rusher James Pearce had a career-high two sacks and two quarterback hurries. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Herring was all over the field. And freshman defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs played beyond his years in his debut.

It didn’t look like a collection of players. It looked like a unit.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) rushes Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) during their game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

How should we digest one good game?

Let’s not jump to conclusions based on one game, and that’s easy to do.

Under Heupel, the defense has played well in three lopsided wins in season openers. In 2021, the Vols beat Bowling Green 38-6. In 2022, they beat Ball State 59-10.

But let’s not discount the obvious trajectory this defense is on.

The Vols already showed significant progress, improving from No. 90 in scoring defense in 2021 to No. 36 in 2022. And last season, the defense did just as much as UT’s celebrated offense in wins over LSU, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Clemson.

“It was very easy this offseason to transition (to this season), given how we ended last season with success,” Walker said. “Because we know what we’re capable of based on how we ended last season.”

After three years of rebuilding the roster, the Vols are coming of age on that side of the ball – and not a moment too soon.

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) lays on the ground as Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebrates his sack with teammates during their game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

If offense slips, defense must pick up slack

UT’s offense may take a small step back.

That’s not a prediction. It’s just a realistic possibility.

The offense must replace the SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Hendon Hooker), the Biletnikoff Award winner (Jalin Hyatt), an All-SEC wide receiver (Cedric Tillman), a No. 10 draft pick offensive tackle (Darnell Wright) and more.

The Vols showed against Virginia that it can still rack up points and yards. But if they slip below their ranking as the No. 1 offense in college football, other areas must pick up the slack.

Enter UT’s defense. It took time to grow into a competitive unit. But that could be perfect timing to keep the Vols among the SEC’s best.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football defense matches Josh Heupel offense vs Virginia