Tennessee football crushed by Missouri in worst loss of Josh Heupel era

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Tennessee football's dominance over Missouri ended in a lackluster 36-7 loss on Saturday, as the Vols' slim hopes of an SEC East title shot were dashed.

It was the largest losing margin of coach Josh Heupel's three seasons at UT. The previous largest was a 52-24 loss to Alabama in 2021. UT also scored the fewest points in a game of Heupel's tenure.

The No. 13 Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) were dreadful on defense, shaky on offense and drastically outplayed by No. 14 Missouri (8-2, 4-2) in an SEC East battle.

UT looked nothing like the team that beat Missouri 62-24 in 2021 and 66-24 in 2022. But the Tigers played like they remembered both routs and had something to prove.

Missouri gained 531 yards of total offense, the most allowed by UT this season.

SEC rushing leader Cody Schrader ran for 205 yards on 35 carries against the Vols, who entered the game allowing a league-low 97 yards rushing per game. And Missouri quarterback Brady Cook carved up UT with his arm and legs.

The Vols will play No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 18 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium. Here are five observations from UT’s road loss to Missouri.

Tennessee fell to another Top 25 foe

UT dropped to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season, losing to Alabama and Missouri. Last season, the Vols were 6-1 against ranked opponents.

Under Heupel, UT has a 7-7 record against Top 25 teams in three seasons.

UT (No. 14 AP/No. 12 US LBM Coaches Poll) entered the game ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Missouri (No. 16 AP/No. 15 Coaches) was No. 14 in the CFP.

Vols defense couldn’t get off the field

Missouri controlled the game with methodical drives that UT couldn’t stop quickly enough. And that left the Vols offense on the sideline for long stretches.

Missouri dominated time of possession 39:56 to 20:04. And it converted 11 of 17 third downs.

The lopsided nature of the game was apparent early on. In the first quarter, UT had the ball for only three plays and 1:45 of game clock, as Missouri outgained the Vols 138 yards to 6.

Missouri had a 20-play, 72-yard drive that used almost 11 minutes of game clock and ended with a field goal early in the second quarter. UT couldn't get any momentum because its offense didn't touch the ball.

It was that kind of frustrating day for the Vols.

Tennessee wasted chances to take control

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) fumbles the ball on a tackle by Missouri linebacker Triston Newson (14) in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Columbia, MO.

When UT's offense had opportunities to flip the game in its favor, it UT squandered them.

On Missouri’s opening possession, safety Jaylen McCollough picked off a Brady Cook pass to give UT prime field position at Missouri’s 49-yard line. But the Vols went three-and-out and punted on a wasted possession.

Late in the second quarter, UT drove deep into Missouri territory with a chance for a go-ahead score just before halftime. But Jaylen Wright fumbled after making a reception at the 22.

Missouri recovered the fumble and converted it into a field goal. The Vols looked poised for a TD. Instead, Missouri extended its lead to 13-7 with a potential a 10-point flip.

And early in the fourth quarter, UT was trailing 22-7 but driving in Missouri territory. Quarterback Joe Milton's throwing arm struck teammate Dylan Sampson while trying to pass. The football was jarred loose for a fumble, and Missouri recovered.

Joe Milton extended TD streak but tossed pick-6

In the fourth quarter, Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell intercepted a Milton pass and returned it 38 yards for a TD. It was cherry on the top for the Tigers and capped an up-and-down day for Milton.

Milton finished 22-of-33 passing for 267 yards, one TD and one interception.

Milton tossed a TD pass in a 14th consecutive game, breaking a tie with Tony Robinson (1984-85) for the third longest streak in UT history. Hendon Hooker (2021-22) holds the record at 20 games, and Heath Shuler (1992-94) is second at 18 games.

Dont’e Thornton was injured on TD catch

UT wide receiver Dont’e Thornton scored his first TD for the Vols, but it was his last play of the game. In the second quarter, he squeezed inside a Missouri defender to make a diving 46-yard catch in the end zone.

But the celebration was short lived. Thornton suffered an injury to his lower right leg. He went directly to the injury tent and did not return to the game.

Thornton, an Oregon transfer, made his third straight start. And he’d played well since moving from slot receiver to outside receiver. But his injury stretched a receiving corps already thin after Bru McCoy suffered a season-ending ankle injury against South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Squirrel White also left the game with a leg injury just before halftime as the Vols were trying to a go-ahead score. Redshirt freshmen Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb played in the rotation as replacements.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football crushed by Missouri in worst loss of Josh Heupel era