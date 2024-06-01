Tennessee football cornerback Cristian Conyer transfers to Coastal Carolina

Former Tennessee football cornerback Cristian Conyer will transfer to Coastal Carolina, he announced Saturday.

Conyer's UT career had barely begun. He was a three-star signee in the 2023 class and played 10 games as a freshman last season, mostly on special teams.

UT's veteran secondary was overhauled this offseason. But Conyer was still likely on the third team following spring practice.

The Vols added Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy and Temple transfer Jalen McMurray at cornerback in the winter portal window. Sophomore Rickey Gibson, another 2023 signee, has a chance to start at cornerback. And Jordan Matthews, a highly-touted 2023 signee, was competing with Conyer as the fourth cornerback.

Conyer has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He and linebacker Elijah Herring were the only two UT players to enter the portal in the spring window.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football: Cristian Conyer transfers to Coastal Carolina