Can Tennessee football continue to separate itself from programs like Missouri? | Adams

Some Tennessee fans don’t use a won-loss record as the sole measuring stick for Vols football. Instead, they have a tougher scale.

Those fans ask: “How did you do against Alabama, Florida and Georgia?”

That’s why the 2022 season was worth celebrating for so many fans. The Vols didn’t just win 11 of 13 games and finish in the top 10. They beat Florida and Alabama, two teams who have dominated them in recent years. Their only loss against the Big Three was to national champion Georgia.

The Big Three results haven’t warranted applause this season. Tennessee already has lost to Florida and Alabama by double-digit margins. The 12th-ranked Vols would have to defeat No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 18 to avoid a sweep.

But there’s another way to evaluate coach Josh Heupel’s third season. He is beating the teams he’s supposed to beat.

That’s one reason why the game against Missouri on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) at Faurot Field is so important. Never mind that the Tigers are ranked 15th nationally and can match UT's 7-2 record. This is a program the Vols are expected to beat even in its better seasons.

Beating lesser programs didn’t matter much in the 1990s when the Vols were flying high and such victories were taken for granted. But when the program tumbled into a tailspin in the late 2000s, beating anybody mattered. Sometimes, that was too much to ask against the likes of Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.

The Vols struggled in most of those rivalries from 2008 until Heupel was hired in 2021.

Kentucky was the outlier. The incompetence of Tennessee’s coach wasn’t a factor against the Wildcats. The Vols won 10 of 13 games during that period. My guess is if UT had randomly picked its coach from a local hardware store, it still would have beaten Kentucky.

The other rivalries have been more challenging. The Vols were 4-5 against Missouri, 6-7 against South Carolina and 8-5 against Vanderbilt before Heupel arrived.

Heupel has put Tennessee football on a more traditional course. In three seasons, he hasn’t lost to Vanderbilt or Kentucky. In fact, I doubt he ever will.

He’s 2-1 against South Carolina, though the one loss was jarring – a 63-38 runaway last season that killed UT’s hopes of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. My guess is the South Carolina loss will prove to be an aberration.

Missouri has posed no problems for Heupel, who has produced basketball-like scores in two games against the Tigers, winning 62-24 in 2021 and 66-24 last season.

Victory shouldn’t come as easy Saturday. This is coach Eliah Drinkwitz’ best team, and the Vols haven’t flourished in SEC road games. Moreover, Missouri ranks 36th nationally in yards per game. That ranking signifies a greater threat to Tennessee’s defense than it has faced all season.

The Vols haven’t played an SEC team ranked higher than Florida’s 49th in total offense. The average ranking of UT’s first six SEC opponents in that category is 67th.

ADAMS: Spectacular performance by Tennessee football includes freshman QB Nico Iamaleava

So, Tennessee’s 21th-ranked defense will have a chance to prove itself against a more formidable offense when it takes on the Tigers. But most importantly, the Vols can prove themselves by again beating a program they’re supposed to beat.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Can Tennessee football keep beating programs it's supposed to beat?