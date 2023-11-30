Tennessee football commit Jesse Perry exhausted but hard work for first MTCS title worth it

CHATTANOOGA – Jesse Perry could only muster a smile.

While his Middle Tennessee Christian teammates were jumping in place in a huddle with the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl state championship trophy, Perry stood smiling with one arm raised.

Perry was wasn't relieved that his Cougars captured the Division II-A title, a 28-13, win over Friendship Christian, or that MTCS won the program's first crown. He was relieved that the game was over.

"I'm just tired right now," Perry said. "I've been playing both ways this year, and we've been busting our tails this season, and this senior class has been together since the sixth grade. But this means everything for us. We finally got it done."

Perry can now sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labor. The Cougars (12-1) ran for 285 yards and produced 309 total yards as Perry created holes for game MVP Eli Wilson, who had 197 yards rushing and a touchdown. Perry also had five tackles on the defensive line.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound senior is a three-star lineman who is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's committed to Tennessee and plans to enroll early after graduating early from MTCS.

Perry said he'd like to travel to Knoxville to watch Tennessee's bowl-game practice but will begin preparing for life in Knoxville after the early signing period, Dec. 20.

"I'm going to go (to Knoxville) and work my butt off," Perry said. "We're going to win some games in Knoxville. We've got a great recruiting class and a great team that's already there."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football recruiting: Jesse Perry helps MTCS win first title