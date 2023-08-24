Tennessee football commit Jesse Perry welcomes younger players' questions. He was one of them not so long ago

Tennessee football commitment Jesse Perry has worked so hard at learning and refining his craft, that he's like another coach on the football field for Middle Tennessee Christian.

"My first year here, he was in the office every day, asking, 'How can I do this better?'" MTCS coach Christian Peterson said. "Now we're working inches instead of big changes. He's the biggest critic. He's the one that you can watch all the young kids turn and ask him questions constantly. He's a big reason why the young kids are starting to get there."

Perry, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman, takes pride in being a leader by example, but also helping mentor the younger Cougars.

"I'm trying my hardest to get them to where the seniors are," said Perry, who is ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect, the No. 33 player in Tennessee and the No. 83 at his position nationwide in the 2024 class. "They're very young and new to this whole high school football thing. I don't know what they think of me. Hopefully they think highly of me. I help them every day with tiny details or big details like assignments and angles."

"Jesse is a guy that's always trying to get people pumped up," MTCS freshman offensive lineman Ben Hale said. "He gives inspiring speeches and helps us get ready to play on Friday nights."

Perry will take that knowledge and leadership to Knoxville in January, enrolling early at Tennessee. He is excited about the beginning of the Vols' upcoming season while staying focused on what he and his senior teammates believe will be their best year at MTCS.

"It's pretty fun," said Perry, whose Cougars are off to a 1-0 start entering a long road trip to the Orlando, Florida area to play Masters Academy Friday. "There's little to no stress right now. I'm just enjoying playing high school ball. I don't really have to worry about recruiting. So, every time I go up to UT, it's just a fun time."

Perry committed to Tennessee football in April and is a longtime Vols fan. He will be keeping a closer eye on Tennessee games, particularly watching the offensive line, this season after having to spread out his attention last year during the heat of his recruitment.

He won't attend the Vols' game vs. Virginia in Nashville on Sept. 2, however, citing the neutral site and lack of access as the reason. He said he would be attending home games vs. South Carolina (Sept. 30) and Georgia (Nov. 18) as unofficial visits and could attend others. He took his official visit in mid-June.

For now he plans to take advantage of the final weeks he has at MTCS, a place he's spent 75% of his life, enrolling before kindergarten. He and his senior teammates feel like it's a "championship or bust" season.

"We've been building for this since forever," said Perry, whose Cougars reached the DII-A state semifinals in 2021 and state quarterfinals in 2022. "We've got a big senior group, and we've all played together since fifth grade. We've won a lot of games along the way. We were winning championships in elementary school, we played in the state championship in middle school both years.

"We're going for state (title) this year. This is a pretty talented group."

MTCS' Jesse Perry (61) pushes through the line during MTCS' football practice at the school, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Jesse Perry is a 'chill' guy

While Perry can be a physically imposing figure, his personality is a little less intimidating.

"I'm pretty chill," said Perry, the school's first Power 5 football commitment. "I'm a little shy at the beginning, but once you get to know me, we become friends. I can be super energetic. I'm not perfect, but I'm trying to fix the Christian morals to my life. That would be big going into college."

"He'll cut up, especially when you get around him a lot," Peterson said. "You get to see his personality shine through a little bit. He's a funny kid. But when he puts the helmet on, it's time to be serious and get to work."

After committing to the Vols, he became somewhat of a recruiter as well, spending visits encouraging future Vols offensive linemen commitments Max Anderson (four-star from Texas), William Satterwhite (four-star from Ohio) and Bennett Warren (four-star from Texas).

"When they were on the edge of committing is when I pushed my hardest," Perry said. "I was pushing (Page's) Ronan O'Connell too, but he went to Clemson. (Future teammates on the Vols commitment Instagram group chatter) are all excited for the season. We all think Tennessee is good enough to be No. 1 in the country."

