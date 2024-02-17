What Tennessee football coaches are telling commit George MacIntyre about NCAA, NIL cases

George MacIntyre, the five-star quarterback from Brentwood Academy who has committed to Tennessee football, said UT coaches have told him not to worry about the NCAA’s investigation into the football program and the court battle involving the state of Tennessee and the NCAA over NIL.

He is monitoring the situation “a little bit,” MacIntyre said.

“Everybody I’ve talked to, Tennessee and non-Tennessee people, all say they think nothing’s going to happen, so hopefully that’s true," he said. "(The coaching staff) explained what’s going on, why there’s speculation (from the NCAA).”

MacIntyre, the No. 3 QB in the country in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite, is the No. 16 player in the country. He committed to the Volunteers in January.

MacIntyre’s father, Matt, also said that UT coaches have advised the family not to worry. Matt’s childhood revolved around college football as his late father, also named George, was a legendary head coach at Vanderbilt.

“Being around football my whole life, there’s always going to be (NCAA) stuff going on. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Matt said. “I do think it’s a big deal overall for football, what’s going on, I just don’t think it’s that big of a deal for Tennessee.

“George is just a junior in high school, he’s got a whole year (before arriving at UT).”

The NCAA’s investigation became public on Jan. 30, but the NCAA has yet to issue a notice of allegations.

The NCAA and UT’s public sparring is separate from the antitrust lawsuit filed by the Tennessee and Virginia attorneys general against the NCAA over its rules on name, image and likeness.

Colleges are awaiting federal judge Clifton Corker’s ruling on an injunction in the case, which would pause NCAA rules banning NIL recruiting inducements, at least until the case concludes. Corker must decide whether the NCAA’s NIL rules cause irreparable damage to athletes.

Corker said on Feb. 13 that he expects to make a decision "in short order."

