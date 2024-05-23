Tennessee football coach says he wasn’t aware of grade changing scandal

The head coach of a Tennessee high school football team that fielded an ineligible player has denied having any knowledge of a grade-changing scandal. He also believes he is a scapegoat in the situation.

This week, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) ruled that Clinton High School (Clinton, Tennessee) will vacate all of its football wins from last season. Per WVLT 8, a student-athlete who played for the football team “did not earn the required number of credits the previous school year to be academically eligible.”

A controversy alleging that the grades of Clinton students were changed has also rocked the school. Because of the scandal, principal Dan Jenkins resigned and two teachers were terminated (according to WBIR television in Knoxville).

The contract of Darrell Keith, the head football coach at Clinton, was not renewed.

In speaking about the situation, WVLT reports that Keith “had had no access to change grades.”

“I’m a scapegoat,” Keith told WVLT. “I spent 27 years, faithfully in the United States Military. I don’t know if it was because I am Black or an easy target. I’m really hurt; I’m really torn up about it.”

Keith is considering legal representation with regards to the situation.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports