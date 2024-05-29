Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel looking forward to 'unique' return to OU

Josh Heupel's return to Norman has been anticipated ever since the 2024 SEC football schedule was released.

Tennessee's head coach and the only quarterback to lead OU to a national championship win since 1985 visits Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Sept. 21 for both programs' SEC opener. Heupel, who also served on the Sooners' coaching staff, including as co-offensive coordinator from 2011-14, opened up Wednesday about his impending return at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

"It'll be unique to go back and play inside of that stadium being on the other sideline," Heupel said.

Heupel hasn’t visited Norman for a game since his firing in 2015. Heupel became UCF's head coach in 2018 before being hired to lead the Volunteers ahead of the 2021 season.

Heupel is entering his fourth season at the helm in Knoxville with high expectations. In his second season, Heupel led the Vols to an 11-2 record and a 31-14 Orange Bowl victory over Clemson but finished 9-4 in 2023.

The matchup will be a must-see event and it remains to be seen if OU will honor him in any way.

"For my coaching career to playing career, a lot of great relationships, a lot of great memories," Heupel said about OU. "So many people have been a huge part of helping me as a player grow as a man, helping me in this profession as well."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel comments on 'unique' return to OU