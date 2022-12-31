Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel flagged after yelling at official in Orange Bowl

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel is 2-for-2 in showing a lot of emotion during bowl games. On Friday, it boiled over — at least according to the Big Ten officiating crew.

Heupel was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the Vols' second drive after yelling at an official during a Joe Milton QB sneak in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl against Clemson.

By rule, Heupel will be ejected from the game if he flagged again for unsportsmanlike conduct.

An ESPN camera showed Heupel after the penalty, looking as surprised as anyone that he was flagged as he turned away from the official.

Last year, Heupel was incredulous as Tennessee was ruled to not score in OT on a Jaylen Wright fourth-down carry at the end of the Music City Bowl against Purdue.

Heupel was not flagged for how he reacted to that iffy call, along with the several instances where Purdue defenders stayed down during UT's tempo offense to create injury timeouts.

Maybe Heupel will reveal the conversation postgame. Of course, a postgame press conference is rarely the place where Heupel shows any emotion.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel flagged in Orange Bowl