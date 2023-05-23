Tennessee football, Clemson in top three for 2024 Page OL Ronan O'Connell

Page junior offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell has narrowed his list of potential schools to three, including Tennessee, Clemson and Wisconsin, according to a post on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Patriot is a three-star lineman and the 13th-ranked prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as the No. 38 lineman in the nation for the Class of 2024.

Page’s Ronan O'Connell watches others players during the WillCo Workout at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

O'Connell picked up an offer from Clemson April 5 and has over 30, including from Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Michigan State.

Clemson, Tennessee and Wisconsin were at the top of his list at the start of this month and he has planned visits to all three, starting with Clemson the first weekend of June. The next weekend he'll be at Wisconsin followed by a trip to Knoxville and the Vols toward the end of June.

He helped guide Page to two straight Class 5A state championship games, was named Region 6 co-MVP and was named TSWA All State. He also finished as state runner-up in the 285-pound weight division during the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships in February.

Truly thankful for every school that has recruited me up to this point. With that being said here’s my top 3 schools! Recruitment still open. pic.twitter.com/PCsJtk7dwH — Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) May 23, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football recruiting: Ronan O'Connell top 3 has Vols, Clemson