Tennessee football: Changing quarterbacks won't fix all the problems | Adams

Most football fans’ go-to move after an awful loss: Blame the quarterback.

So, I’m sure many Tennessee fans are clamoring for coach Josh Heupel to replace senior quarterback Joe Milton with freshman Nico Iamaleava, a five-star recruit whose NIL deal supposedly is one of the most lucrative in the country.

You can’t blame them. What else can you do after Saturday night’s 29-16 loss to Florida in The Swamp?

You can’t replace the entire defense. You can’t replace your offensive line. Your options are limited.

So, why not bring in a new quarterback?

I’m uncertain as to what the Vols can achieve with Milton at quarterback. His powerful right arm makes him an NFL prospect. But there are throws and on-the-field decisions that leave you shaking your head.

There’s also a history. He started for Michigan as a freshman but played his way out of the starting job. He also won the starting job at Tennessee in 2021, Heupel’s first season at UT, only to lose the job to Hendon Hooker after two games.

Balance that with what happened at the end of 2022 and the start of this season. He entered The Swamp with four consecutive victories – two of which came after he replaced an injured Hooker for the last two games last season. In those four starts, including back-to-back victories over Virginia and Austin Peay this season, the Vols averaged 41.5 points.

None of that recent history suggested Heupel should have sent Iamaleava into The Swamp as his starting quarterback. Better and more experienced quarterbacks have failed at that venue, where the Vols have lost 10 consecutive games and haven’t won since 2003.

Milton’s numbers weren’t bad against the Gators. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. But his lack of field awareness was sometimes apparent, as it has been in the past.

What I think of Milton’s play doesn’t matter. What Heupel think matters greatly.

Throughout spring practice, the off-season, and preseason practice, Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle have praised Milton for his development. He wasn’t just better than he was when he first started in 2021, they said. He was even better than when he led the Vols to a 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

But their play-calling against Florida didn’t reflect confidence in Milton. Even as the Vols struggled to overturn a double-digit Gators lead in the second half, that play-calling indicated they didn’t trust Milton’s passing. They ran and ran some more as the game clock was ticking away.

If the coaches have indeed lost confidence in Milton, what’s their next move? I would recommend they give Iamaleava meaningful snaps next Saturday against UTSA. Even if he hasn’t convinced them in practice that he’s ready for an increased role, he wouldn’t be the first quarterback to rise to the occasion when offered playing time.

But no matter what happens at quarterback – whether Milton plays effectively or Iamaleava gets a shot and excels – that won’t fix all of Tennessee’s problems.

The schedule helped conceal those problems for two games. There was virtually no competition. Virginia, a 49-13 loser in the opener, might be the worst Power 5 team in the country. Austin Peay, which only lost 30-13, is an FCS opponent. Both were severely limited.

Florida was different. Forget how poorly it played in a 24-11 loss to Utah in the opener. It was competent enough to expose Tennessee’s multiple flaws.

Entering the season, UT’s secondary – which was too often riddled by opposing passers last season – was the most questionable unit. Florida showed how questionable. Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz completed 19 of 24 passes for 166 yards. Those stats would have grown if coach Billy Napier hadn’t turned so conservative with a double-figure lead in the second half.

Also, both Tennessee lines often looked overmatched. The return of center Cooper Mays surely will help the offense, and I believe the defensive front is a step up from last year, even if the Florida game provided no proof of that.

You’re probably uncertain as to where this season is headed. So am I.

But the schedule could improve UT’s chances in an SEC that rarely has looked so soft in September. Alabama has tried three quarterbacks, none of whom suggest that a championship is attainable. Georgia isn’t nearly as good as it was the past two seasons in winning back-to-back national championships. Nationally ranked LSU and Texas A&M already have been beaten soundly.

The state of the conference offers hope for Tennessee. But I wouldn’t try to convince you the season looks promising - not after watching another Swamp swoon.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Changing quarterbacks won't fix all of Tennessee Vols' problems.