Tennessee football can't turn Tide at Alabama after leading at halftime, outscored 27-0 in second half

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – No. 15 Tennessee lost 34-20 to No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, squandering an early lead and a prime opportunity to snap a 20-year drought at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) led 20-7 at halftime. But that lead vanished quickly as the Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0) reeled off four straight scoring drives to start the second half.

Then midway through the fourth quarter, Alabama delivered a dagger. UT quarterback Joe Milton was blindsided by a blitzing Chris Braswell. Milton fumbled, and Jihaad Campbell scooped it and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.

It pushed Alabama's lead to 34-20, which was insurmountable for a UT offense that lost all its early momentum.

A year ago, UT had a cigar-smoking, field-storming moment at Neyland Stadium. But this game didn’t follow that script, and the Vols still haven’t beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa since 2003.

UT will play Kentucky on Oct. 28 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Lexington, Kentucky.

Here are five observations from the Vols’ road loss.

UT’s strong first half was all for naught

UT’s headstart was lost in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Vols led 20-7 at halftime after holding Alabama to only 133 yards of total offense. But the Tide gained 75 yards on its first two plays of the second half – a 29-yard run by Jase McClellan and a 46-yard TD pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond.

It opened the floodgates. The Vols botched the ensuing kick return. Dee Williams called for a fair catch before Cam Seldon returned it from the 4-yard line. By rule, it was ruled a dead ball at the 4.

The Vols, backed up near the end zone, punted the ball. Alabama turned good field position into a Will Reichard 42-yard field goal to cut UT’s lead to 20-17 midway through the third quarter.

On its ensuing drive, UT was stopped on a fourth-and-1 run. Alabama quickly hit paydirt with a TD to go ahead 24-20 at the 3:42 mark of the third quarter for its first lead. The Tide never looked back.

Joe Milton's hot first half wasn't enough

Like UT’s offense, Milton was hot in the first half but cold in the second. He finished 28-of-41 passing for 271 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

Milton completed his first nine passes, including a perfectly placed toss to Squirrel White for a 39-yard TD on the opening drive.

And on the Vols’ final offensive play of the first half, Milton faced down a blitz to calmly toss a pass to tight end McCallan Castles on an out route for a 6-yard TD pass with 12 seconds remaining for a 20-7 lead.

In the first half, Milton was 16-of-22 passing for 175 yards and two TDs. But the Vols lost their rhythm, pass protections and the ability to get receivers open after the break.

And, of course, Milton's fumble, which was returned for a TD, sealed the victory for Alabama.

UT should’ve gotten TDs instead of field goals

UT missed opportunities to go ahead 21-0 in the first quarter because it couldn’t finish drives in the red zone. Instead, it settled for a pair of short field goals by Charles Campbell for a 13-0 lead.

The Vols marched 79 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 5. But a failed run and back-to-back incomplete passes kept them out of the end zone.

Less than a minute later, UT regained possession at Alabama’s 23 because of a Tide fumble, which was forced by James Pearce and recovered by Omarr Norman-Lott.

But on third-and-goal from the 8, Milton’s pass skipped off the fingertips of tight end Jacob Warren in the end zone.

Problems persist away from Neyland Stadium

UT has lost four of its last five road games, all against SEC teams.

Granted, two of them were against top-10 teams, No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama. And UT has three road wins over ranked opponents under coach Josh Heupel – No. 17 Kentucky in 2021 and No. 14 Pittsburgh and LSU (ranked only in AP poll) in 2022.

But lately, road games have been the Vols’ kryptonite. In September, they lost to Florida in The Swamp. And this time, Bryant-Denny Stadium got the better of them.

Those road woes show up even more in contrast to UT’s success at Neyland Stadium. It’s won 13 straight home games, including seven in a row against SEC teams.

Another slot receiver shined against Alabama, then faded

For a second straight year, a UT slot receiver burned Alabama’s defense – albeit just for a half this time.

White had eight receptions for 105 yards and one TD in the first half. It was just shy of the most productive game of his career in only one half. But White was covered up by the Alabama secondary in the second half.

Last season, UT beat Alabama on slot receiver Jalin Hyatt’s six catches for 207 yards and SEC-record five TDs.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football falls again, hasn't won at Alabama in 20 years