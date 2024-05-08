Is Tennessee football buying players? Here's how Josh Heupel reacted to Brian Kelly NIL comments

KINGSPORT – Brian Kelly said LSU isn’t “in the market of buying players" from the transfer portal with large sums of NIL money.

Well, is Tennessee football in that market?

Vols coach Josh Heupel thinks that’s a complicated question. Meanwhile, athletics director Danny White doesn't think athletes should be shamed for considering money when deciding on a school.

“Is it part of their decision? It has to be,” White said at the final stop of the Big Orange Caravan at Meadowview Convention Center on Wednesday. “It is for every other American in any other walk of life. That doesn’t make them greedy or selfish. That’s a piece of the puzzle.

“… If we’re offering NIL packages and that’s part of the equation, any one of us in our professional life would never take a job without knowing the details of what that compensation package looks like.”

Here's what Brian Kelly said about buying players

The LSU coach made some eye-opening remarks about how some players in the portal are only considering how much NIL money they can earn when considering schools.

“We’re not in the market of buying players And unfortunately right now, that’s what some guys are looking for,” Kelly told WAFB-TV Channel 9 in Baton Rouge.

“They want to be bought. Look, I understand that NIL is part of this, and we have an incredible collective. … But we’re not going to go out and buy players. That’s not what this is about. This was never about that.”

Heupel said money can't be the only factor, but he knows it's an important one to many players.

“There’s a lot of different layers to the cake that’s getting baked,” Heupel said. “At the end of the day, we want guys who want to be (at Tennessee), that it matters.

"(We want players) that are looking for the right type of culture, environment, playing style, development as a man – and not just on the field. All those things go into trying to bring the right people inside the building.”

Was Kelly right about NIL or naive?

Kelly’s remarks were polarizing around college football.

Some applauded him for prioritizing how a player fits into the program over their price tag. He thinks players’ desire to play for LSU impacts winning.

Others criticized Kelly for being naïve. After all, money should be a major factor in a player’s decision, just like it is for anyone in the job market.

And others thought Kelly was hypocritical. After all, LSU gave him a 10-year, $95 million contract to lead the Tigers. Why shouldn’t players prioritize a big pay day when seeking the same goal?

Josh Heupel wants to know what matters to players

Granted, there’s nuance to the conversation. And White recognizes that.

“(Prospective athletes) should want to be coached by our coaches. They should want to learn from our professors. They should want a Tennessee degree,” White said. “All those things are important.

“We still need to have world-class facilities, world-class academic staff. We still want them to graduate with an awesome degree from a flagship university and represent our university on the national stage. And they want those things too.”

In fairness, Kelly was basically saying that he doesn’t want a player who would only choose LSU because it paid him the most. On that point, he and Heupel seem to agree.

“You’re absolutely trying to find out all the makeup of the player,” Heupel said. “That’s why you spend all the time that you do. That can be us out on the road (recruiting). That can be them coming to campus, as well.”

But isn't Tennessee a leader in NIL?

Heupel must be measured when talking about NIL.

After all, he’s a firm believer that a healthy culture is key to winning. But Tennessee’s NIL collective, Spyre Sports, also has the reputation as being among the most aggressive in the industry.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava signed an NIL deal with Spyre that could pay him more than $8 million by the end of his junior year at Tennessee, The Athletic reported. Iamaleava has never confirmed those figures.

Tennessee also landed LSU transfer Lance Heard, a former five-star recruit, from the portal. And it has edge rusher James Pearce, projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Their NIL deals have not been released to the public. But it’s reasonable to believe they’ve been paid well.

One sign that Vols aren't just about the money

But Tennessee didn’t retain defensive end Tyler Baron, who presumably would command a reasonable amount of NIL money.

Baron entered the portal on Dec. 8, committed to Ole Miss a week later and then flipped to Louisville in January. After spring practice at Louisville, Baron re-entered the portal.

So he’s back on the market and likely negotiating his next NIL deal. Neither Tennessee nor LSU appear to be interested, and perhaps for the same reasons that Kelly acknowledged.

“If you’re just looking to get paid, then you’re looking in the wrong place,” Kelly said. “If you like all the things we do here … and having an opportunity for NIL, you should be a Tiger.

“But if you just want to get paid, this is not the place for you.”

