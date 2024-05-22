Tennessee football beats out Oklahoma for offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro

Tennessee football landed its first offensive lineman in the 2025 class, three-star prospect Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder announced his commitment to the Vols on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Ogumoro is ranked No. 30 among interior offensive linemen and No. 495 overall in the 2025 class by 247Sports Composite.

Tennessee beat out schools from Ogumoro’s former and current home states. In November, he moved from Jacksonville, North Carolina to Elgin, Oklahoma.

Ogumoro’s final six schools included Tennessee, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Missouri and Kansas State. He told 247Sports that he ultimately chose the Vols over Oklahoma.

"They're just genuine people," Ogumoro told 247Sports. "Coach (Josh Heupel), I mean, it was a lot of him trying to help throughout this process, because he's been through it. He knows how it is. He's a coach, too, so he knows how it goes. There was a lot of recruiting, but a lot of just being genuine about everything and just really trying to help me and my family and what's best for us."

Ogumoro is Tennessee’s 10th commitment in the 2025 class.

He joins five-star quarterback George MacIntyre, four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley, four-star tight end Jack Van Doreselaer, three-star wide receiver Radarius Jackson, three-star wide receiver Joakim Dodson, three-star safety Sidney Walton, three-star cornerback Tyler Redmond, three-star running back Justin Baker and three-star cornerback Dylan Lewis.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football beats out Oklahoma for OL Antoni Kade Ogumoro