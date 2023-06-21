Tennessee football beats Oklahoma for 4-star offensive lineman Max Anderson

Four-star offensive lineman Max Anderson committed to Tennessee football rather than play alongside his brother at Oklahoma.

"Here's to new beginnings," Anderson posted Wednesday on Twitter with a graphic announcing his commitment.

Anderson is a 6-foot-5, 309-pounder from Frisco, Texas. He is ranked the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 201 player overall in the 2024 class by 247Sports Composite.

His older brother, Nate Anderson, is a reserve offensive lineman for Oklahoma. The younger Anderson chose the Vols over Oklahoma and more than 20 schools. SEC schools Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M offered him a scholarship.

Anderson is the 14th commitment in Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class. He is the third commitment in the past week, joining 4-star athlete Boo Carter and 4-star linebacker Jordan Burns. The recent surge has pushed Tennessee to No. 9 in the 247Sports team rankings.

