Tennessee football beats Georgia for defensive lineman Charles House commitment

Charles House, a defensive lineman from Charlotte, North Carolina, is a coveted prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

Defensive lineman Charles House chose Tennessee football over Georgia, committing to the Vols on Saturday.

House is a 6-foot-3, 288-pounder from North Mecklenburg High in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He is rated a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 63 defensive lineman and No. 609 player overall in the 2025 class by 247Sports Composite.

House received a scholarship offer from more than 20 schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Michigan, Miami and Oregon. He took official visits to Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee in consecutive weeks this summer before making his decision.

He can sign on Dec. 4, when the early signing period begins.

House is entering his senior season. As a sophomore, he had 40 tackles and five sacks. And as a junior, he recorded seven tackles-for-loss and three sacks in an all-conference season.

He is Tennessee's 13th commitment for the 2025 class.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football beats Georgia for defensive lineman Charles House